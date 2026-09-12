F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full starting grid for first race in Madrid after penalty
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
Lando Norris will start from pole position on F1’s first visit to its Spanish Grand Prix home in Madrid.
The reigning world champion snatched his third pole of the season with a superb last-ditch effort at the end of Q3 to top qualifying in his McLaren.
Mercedes suffered its fourth consecutive qualifying defeat but championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside Norris on the front row of the grid.
Max Verstappen goes from third on the grid in his Red Bull, with old F1 title rival and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton joining him on row two. The seven-time world champion sat on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3 but ended up slipping to fourth as his rivals improved.
Charles Leclerc starts fifth in the other Ferrari, with George Russell lining up on the third row from sixth.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will go from seventh, with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad completing the top-10 starters for Sunday’s race.
Ollie Bearman was unable to take part in qualifying due to damage picked up in his Haas FP3 crash, leaving him set to start from the back row of the grid alongside Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.
The Canadian also did not set a lap time due to a suspected water pressure leak in his AMR26.
Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop for his home race for impeding Valtteri Bottas at Turns 6 and 7 during Q1.
The Williams driver, who only set a lap good enough for 17th as he suffered a disappointing Q1 elimination, will now start from P20.
|2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Carlos Sainz *
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|21
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team