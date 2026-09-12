F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full starting grid for first race in Madrid after penalty

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start from pole position on F1’s first visit to its Spanish Grand Prix home in Madrid.

The reigning world champion snatched his third pole of the season with a superb last-ditch effort at the end of Q3 to top qualifying in his McLaren.

Mercedes suffered its fourth consecutive qualifying defeat but championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside Norris on the front row of the grid.

Norris celebrates his third pole of 2026

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Max Verstappen goes from third on the grid in his Red Bull, with old F1 title rival and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton joining him on row two. The seven-time world champion sat on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3 but ended up slipping to fourth as his rivals improved.

Charles Leclerc starts fifth in the other Ferrari, with George Russell lining up on the third row from sixth.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will go from seventh, with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad completing the top-10 starters for Sunday’s race.

Ollie Bearman was unable to take part in qualifying due to damage picked up in his Haas FP3 crash, leaving him set to start from the back row of the grid alongside Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

The Canadian also did not set a lap time due to a suspected water pressure leak in his AMR26.

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Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop for his home race for impeding Valtteri Bottas at Turns 6 and 7 during Q1.

The Williams driver, who only set a lap good enough for 17th as he suffered a disappointing Q1 elimination, will now start from P20.

2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 20 Carlos Sainz * ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 21 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team