F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full starting grid for first race in Madrid after penalty

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. 

Lando Norris will start from pole position on F1’s first visit to its Spanish Grand Prix home in Madrid. 

The reigning world champion snatched his third pole of the season with a superb last-ditch effort at the end of Q3 to top qualifying in his McLaren. 

Mercedes suffered its fourth consecutive qualifying defeat but championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will line up alongside Norris on the front row of the grid. 

Norris celebrates his third pole of 2026
Norris celebrates his third pole of 2026

Max Verstappen goes from third on the grid in his Red Bull, with old F1 title rival and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton joining him on row two. The seven-time world champion sat on provisional pole after the first runs of Q3 but ended up slipping to fourth as his rivals improved. 

Charles Leclerc starts fifth in the other Ferrari, with George Russell lining up on the third row from sixth. 

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will go from seventh, with Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad completing the top-10 starters for Sunday’s race. 

Ollie Bearman was unable to take part in qualifying due to damage picked up in his Haas FP3 crash, leaving him set to start from the back row of the grid alongside Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. 

The Canadian also did not set a lap time due to a suspected water pressure leak in his AMR26.

Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop for his home race for impeding Valtteri Bottas at Turns 6 and 7 during Q1. 

The Williams driver, who only set a lap good enough for 17th as he suffered a disappointing Q1 elimination, will now start from P20.

2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
20Carlos Sainz *ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
21Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

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Lando Norris
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F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Full starting grid for first race in Madrid after penalty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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