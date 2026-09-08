McLaren react to Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri complaints after Monza clash

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has played down a clash between drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris had closed to the rear of his team-mate's car by the start of lap 51 in the 53-lap race. Having shown his nose into the Rettifilo chicane, the reigning champion attempted a run to what would become the inside of the della Roggia chicane, but found his path blocked by Piastri, who had taken a slightly wider line than normal in a bid to defend his fourth place.

While there was no sudden movement from the Australian and there remained a respectable gap between the cars at all times, Norris took to the grass and had to catch a high-speed slide as he returned to the track.

"He pushed me off," complained Norris seconds later on the team radio. "That was just very dangerous. He moved back at me after I went to the inside."

Norris hunts down Piastri at Monza © XPB Images

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Before facing the media after the chequered flag, both Norris and Piastri had cooled on the incident, with Stella also reflecting a more considered tone.

"I think in this situation, we thought that for Lando to be able to have a chance on Max [in third], we should first be able to pass Oscar," said the McLaren boss.

"The two cars were on the same tyres, same time decay, same car, so we thought there was no need to interfere with the normal development of the race. We let them race. We think that was the right thing to do."

He added: "The moment in which Lando put the wheels on the grass, he came on the radio, he made a comment like 'he pushed me off' or something, but actually when we reviewed it, I think we saw that the episode is much more benign than what he might have thought in the heat of the moment.

"So, I think it's something that we will certainly review, and we will review in the context of this kind of racing, because I think you are right in highlighting that as soon as you fight with each other, then you may lose time.

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"So, was there a better way for McLaren to give a fight to Verstappen? We will review. It wasn't obvious to us at the pit wall, and we thought that it was more important to let them race according to our philosophy of going racing."

Stella played down the incident between his drivers

McLaren was not the only team to face a potential conundrum with team orders, as Ferrari dropped the ball by allowing Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to battle at the start, while Mercedes instructed Kimi Antonelli and George Russell to 'keep it clean' as the former closed on the leader having started from 19th on the grid.

Pausing to give praise to Antonelli, who became the first Italian to win his home race since 1966, Stella said: "It's a very important performance, the fact that he's an Italian, at the Italian Grand Prix.

"While he had a very competitive car, we have to say that he beat the team-mate, starting second on the grid. So, I think it's a very special day, very important for his championship. But I think for his career, and for motorsport in general, and especially for the Italian fans and the fans of the Academy, this will be an iconic day.

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"This will be a race that will be remembered in the years to come, and it will be a reference."