Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari F1 collision at Monza

Martin Brundle doubles down on his verdict about the first-lap clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Martin Brundle has shared his take on the clash between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Martin Brundle has shared his take on the clash between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Martin Brundle has doubled down on his verdict about the first-lap collision between Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Hamilton and Leclerc almost came to blows at the first chicane when the seven-time world champion made an aggressive dive down the inside of his team-mate in a bid to take third place at the start of Sunday’s race at Monza. 

Leclerc held his line through the first right-hander, which became the inside for the left-hand exit and in doing so squeezed Hamilton onto the gravel, resulting in him dropping down the order to 10th. 

Hamilton was unimpressed with Leclerc’s defence and companied over the radio that “Charles pushed me off”. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

During Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the race, Brundle suggested it was a naive move from Hamilton to try and hang it around the outside of Leclerc. And the former grand prix driver stuck by his initial take in his post-race column for Sky. 

“Into the first chicane Hamilton released the brakes and rolled up the inside of Leclerc, forcing him wide and meaning a tight entry into the immediate Turn 2,” Brundle wrote. 

“They were side by side and Hamilton stuck it out around the outside. A likely miffed Leclerc understeered wide on that inside line and nerfed Hamilton off into the gravel. He could have given him more room most likely but clearly didn't want to.

“There are necessarily comprehensive rules of engagement in general combat, and chicanes are often treated as one corner in that respect, but the whole scenario is seen through a different lens with the inevitable close contact on the opening lap. After all, we enjoy starting them as a tight pack.

“The stewards reviewed it and decided no further action meaning it was a racing incident. Whatever the rules, if you're on the outside of Turn 2 in Monza at any point, you're highly likely to be run out of road and end up high on the exit kerb or in the gravel. We've all been there.”

Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg disagreed with Brundle and put the blame entirely on Leclerc. 

"No way! Martin, I thought you knew what you were talking about usually!” Rosberg jokingly responded to Brundle’s verdict. 

“The rules are, if the driver on the outside, which in this case is Lewis, is ahead at some point towards the apex, then the inside must leave room,” the German added. 

“Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn’t. So it’s 100 per cent Charles’ fault.”

Tags:

F1
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari F1 collision at Monza
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 Feature
‘No rules’ Ferrari only has itself to blame for latest F1 disasterclass
Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly called Ferrari out
F1 News
Leclerc blames media for pushing Ferrari narrative after Hamilton clash
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash

Latest News

F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
40m ago
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
2h ago
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone arrested for carrying shotgun at airport
2h ago
Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
F1 News
Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari collision
3h ago
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
Sportscars News
New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash
3h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell reacts to being booed on Monza podium after Italian GP
4h ago
Russell was booed by the Monza crowd on the podium
F1 News
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
4h ago
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes F1 favouritism suggestions
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
F1 News
Alpine driver in tears after "wasted" Monza opportunity
6h ago
Colapinton and Gasly at Monza