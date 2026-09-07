Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari F1 collision at Monza

Martin Brundle has doubled down on his verdict about the first-lap collision between Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc almost came to blows at the first chicane when the seven-time world champion made an aggressive dive down the inside of his team-mate in a bid to take third place at the start of Sunday’s race at Monza.

Leclerc held his line through the first right-hander, which became the inside for the left-hand exit and in doing so squeezed Hamilton onto the gravel, resulting in him dropping down the order to 10th.

Hamilton was unimpressed with Leclerc’s defence and companied over the radio that “Charles pushed me off”.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

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During Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the race, Brundle suggested it was a naive move from Hamilton to try and hang it around the outside of Leclerc. And the former grand prix driver stuck by his initial take in his post-race column for Sky.

“Into the first chicane Hamilton released the brakes and rolled up the inside of Leclerc, forcing him wide and meaning a tight entry into the immediate Turn 2,” Brundle wrote.

“They were side by side and Hamilton stuck it out around the outside. A likely miffed Leclerc understeered wide on that inside line and nerfed Hamilton off into the gravel. He could have given him more room most likely but clearly didn't want to.

“There are necessarily comprehensive rules of engagement in general combat, and chicanes are often treated as one corner in that respect, but the whole scenario is seen through a different lens with the inevitable close contact on the opening lap. After all, we enjoy starting them as a tight pack.

“The stewards reviewed it and decided no further action meaning it was a racing incident. Whatever the rules, if you're on the outside of Turn 2 in Monza at any point, you're highly likely to be run out of road and end up high on the exit kerb or in the gravel. We've all been there.”

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Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg disagreed with Brundle and put the blame entirely on Leclerc.

"No way! Martin, I thought you knew what you were talking about usually!” Rosberg jokingly responded to Brundle’s verdict.

“The rules are, if the driver on the outside, which in this case is Lewis, is ahead at some point towards the apex, then the inside must leave room,” the German added.

“Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn’t. So it’s 100 per cent Charles’ fault.”

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