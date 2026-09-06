Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear

Charles Leclerc says he will need more medical checks after his Monza F1 crash

Charles Leclerc needs more medical checks after Monza crash
Charles Leclerc needs more medical checks after Monza crash
© XPB Images

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he will need “additional checks” before he can be cleared to race in Madrid after his heavy crash at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque was battling with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for a podium place when he lost the rear of his Ferrari going through the final corner on lap two of 53.

The race was brought to a halt while the barrier was repaired.

He later told Sky Sports that “I didn’t feel like the car was quite all right. I went off [throttle], and again there was quite a bit of power then, and I lost the car.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Though shaken from the 60G impact, Charles Leclerc escaped without any serious injuries.

However, he revealed to the media that he initially suffered with some vision problems in the aftermath of the crash.

“It was okay,” he said.

“It was just the vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision.

“But now it's all good. I mean, that's the thing I was most worried about getting of the car.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
© XPB Images

“And then after that, I think a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash.”

Leclerc says he will have to undergo more medical checks in the coming days before he can be declared fit to race next weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Yeah, well, first of all, I think I'll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I'll be fully fine for Madrid.

“It should be the case, but better to be safe than sorry.”

Leclerc’s crash compounded a miserable home race for Ferrari, which featured yet another flashpoint between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The pair ran side-by-side into the first chicane on the opening lap, with Hamilton squeezed onto the gravel on the exit of Turn 2 and dropping down from fourth on the grid to 10th.

With Ferrari delivering an updated power unit to Monza, big things were expected from the brand at its home race.

Leclerc said of his crash: “Yeah, it's very frustrating, but it's the way it is now. I cannot change the result, so I'll have to look forward and hopefully bounce back in Madrid.”

Tags:

Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc needs
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
F1 Race Report
Kimi Antonelli beats George Russell for shock Monza F1 comeback win
Kimi Antonelli was visibly emotional after his victory
F1 News
WATCH: Huge Charles Leclerc crash brings out Monza F1 red flag
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel thrills Monza crowd on F1 return in Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel drove Michael Schumacher's 2002 title-winning Ferrari at Monza
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's frustration builds as Ferrari weakness exposed again in Monza qualifying
Hamilton again questioned Ferrari's F1 execution
F1 News
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning Italian GP pole
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole

Latest News

F1 News
Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda
2m ago
Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda
F1 News
Why Yuki Tsunoda escaped F1 penalty for part in messy Monza restart
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th on the road at Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
2h ago
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
2h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
2h ago
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
3h ago
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
3h ago
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix
4h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton