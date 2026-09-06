Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he will need “additional checks” before he can be cleared to race in Madrid after his heavy crash at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque was battling with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for a podium place when he lost the rear of his Ferrari going through the final corner on lap two of 53.

The race was brought to a halt while the barrier was repaired.

He later told Sky Sports that “I didn’t feel like the car was quite all right. I went off [throttle], and again there was quite a bit of power then, and I lost the car.”

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Though shaken from the 60G impact, Charles Leclerc escaped without any serious injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, he revealed to the media that he initially suffered with some vision problems in the aftermath of the crash.

“It was okay,” he said.

“It was just the vision a little bit at first; the right eye was not showing me great vision.

“But now it's all good. I mean, that's the thing I was most worried about getting of the car.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And then after that, I think a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash.”

Leclerc says he will have to undergo more medical checks in the coming days before he can be declared fit to race next weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Yeah, well, first of all, I think I'll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I'll be fully fine for Madrid.

“It should be the case, but better to be safe than sorry.”

Leclerc’s crash compounded a miserable home race for Ferrari, which featured yet another flashpoint between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The pair ran side-by-side into the first chicane on the opening lap, with Hamilton squeezed onto the gravel on the exit of Turn 2 and dropping down from fourth on the grid to 10th.

With Ferrari delivering an updated power unit to Monza, big things were expected from the brand at its home race.

Leclerc said of his crash: “Yeah, it's very frustrating, but it's the way it is now. I cannot change the result, so I'll have to look forward and hopefully bounce back in Madrid.”