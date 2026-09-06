Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on Monza straights against faster Mercedes

Max Verstappen was left frustrated that Red Bull couldn't "keep up” with Mercedes and join the fight for victory at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen impressed as he moved up from fifth on the grid in his Red Bull and fought for a long time with the Mercedes pair at the front during the first half of the race.

After pitting under the virtual safety car, Verstappen charged past Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and the McLarens with fresher tyres as he got back up to third, but he ultimately lacked the performance to join the sparring Mercedes.

“I had my issues yesterday that of course were still there today but also I think it was quite clear during the race that we just can't keep up with the deployment of the Mercedes-powered cars,” Verstappen said after the race.

Verstappen joined the fight at the front with Mercedes

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“And that is, of course, on a track like Monza, very tough. I know with the overtake mode, it looked quite promising, but as soon as I got in the lead, it was very hard to defend.

“That has been a bit my problem throughout the whole race. Even when we had the VSC, we boxed, you have better tyres, I'm overtaking cars, but as soon as they can hang in that overtake mode, it's just too powerful for us to actually really defend that, even on better tyres. So, it took me a while even to clear the McLarens.

“But for us to to be on the podium after a very difficult weekend in Zandvoort, where the car was not really to my liking, we managed to have a strong turnaround from Friday to Saturday.

“The car was definitely in a better window but we still have a few bits and areas that we know that need to be better, plus the obvious - the deployment on on the straights.”

Despite his best efforts, Verstappen said he was left to feel like “a turtle” on the straights against the much-faster Mercedes-powered cars.

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Verstappen completed the podium in third

“To be honest, not a lot when people just drive by you like you're a turtle,” the Dutchman replied when asked how much he enjoyed his battles at Monza. “But yeah just send it back round the outside.

“The car's good on the brakes, so that helps, so good confidence to attack the braking zones. And two times on the start, I managed to do that in Turn 4. I mean it is enjoyable, but at the same time frustrating, you know? But I just try to maximise everything that I I can.”