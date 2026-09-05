'Not compliant anymore' - Max Verstappen issues worrying Red Bull F1 car verdict

Max Verstappen was again complaining about his Red Bull via team radio during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, and he explained his difficulties after qualifying in fifth place.

The four-time champion is often vocal about problems during sessions, and qualifying at Monza proved no different to normal.

Such were the difficulties that he got out of the car midway through Q1, before his mechanics were seen pointing to elements of the car and talking through various foibles.

Verstappen will start from fifth at the Italian Grand Prix © XPB Images

After a compromised final run in Q3, Verstappen told Sky Sports: "I mean, that's the least of my problems.

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"As soon as I went out in qualifying, something failed again on the car, so it's just something that we are aware of, and it has been happening more often in the year.

"It's just costing lap time in the low speed, where the car just starts jumping around a lot more than it should do.

"So on the bumps, the curbs, the car is not compliant anymore, because I was actually very happy with the car. We took a big step in FP3, because we took a big step forward from yesterday.

"The car was in a much better window, but when you have no ride control and the car is just jumping around like a kangaroo, then you can't be consistent, and it actually is a bit of a shame to not optimise our performance."

Asked his hopes for the race, Verstappen added: "We need to be able to change whatever the part is because otherwise, it's going to be quite tough to race like that."

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Verstappen at Monza © XPB Images

Verstappen sat out first practice this weekend, allowing rookie driver Ayumu Iwasa seat time as is mandated in the regulations, with Red Bull reflecting on Friday that this would harm the development path for the weekend.

Returning his thoughts to Sunday, Verstappen said: "I would just want to have a car that is in a 100% state. That would be nice, because we have too many weekends where things just go wrong.

"Just stuff either breaks or we're not operating at 100%. I was very happy with FP3. I think the team did a great job in terms of finding a much better balance on the car, finally, but then we couldn't translate that to quali."