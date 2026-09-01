How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza

All the information on how to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix
The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Italian Grand Prix, which takes place from 4-6 September at Monza. 

The Italian Grand Prix marks the start of a relentless run of 11 scheduled races in 14 weeks to conclude the 2026 F1 season. 

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will start his home race from the back of the grid due to a power unit change, all-but ruling the Italian out of victory contention on home soil. 

It will give his championship rivals, particularly Mercedes team-mate George Russell, a big opportunity to reduce Antonelli’s advantage at the top of the standings. The 20-year-old heads to Monza 59 points clear of Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza

The weekend will be of massive importance to Ferrari, with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hoping to deliver the Tifosi a memorable home victory. 

Ferrari is running its cars in a special livery paying tribute to Michael Schumacher, while the team is also expected to introduce its next ADUO engine upgrade, along with aerodynamic updates in its bid for the win.

McLaren holds the current momentum after Lando Norris triumphed to impressive back-to-back victories in Hungary and the Netherlands, while last year’s Italian GP winner Max Verstappen and Red Bull cannot be ruled out. 

How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian GP in the UK? 

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix runs from 4-6 September. 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

The crowd on the track at Monza
The crowd on the track at Monza
© XPB Images

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Italian Grand Prix winners 

Here are all the Italian Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years. 

2025 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2024 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2021 - Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 

2020 - Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 

2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 

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How to watch the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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