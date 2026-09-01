Why championship leader Kimi Antonelli is taking a grid penalty at his home F1 race

Kimi Antonelli will start his home Italian Grand Prix from the back of the F1 grid.

Antonelli will serve a grid penalty at his home F1 race
Antonelli will serve a grid penalty at his home F1 race

Formula 1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to start this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid. 

The penalties for exceeding his permitted allocation of four power units for the season will almost certainly rule out Antonelli's chances of taking victory on home soil at Monza. 

It will also provide Mercedes team-mate George Russell with a key opportunity to drastically reduce his 59-point deficit to Antonelli in the championship standings. 

So why has Mercedes opted to take the grid drop at Monza and seemingly rob the 20-year-old Italian of a potential famous home win?

Antonelli's hopes of winning at Monza have taken a blow
Antonelli's hopes of winning at Monza have taken a blow

Following electrical failure in Barcelona, and moving onto his fourth and final penalty-free engine at the Belgian Grand Prix three races ago, Antonelli was always destined to exceed his pool of components and therefore trigger a grid drop. 

The decision has partly come down to timing, but Mercedes has also chosen Monza because its long straights make overtaking fairly easy, especially with a fresh engine in the back of your car.

What’s more, the Mercedes W17 has been the class of the field for much of 2026, further boosting the chances of a strong fightback from Antonelli. 

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas charged to the podium after starting at the back of the grid following an engine change at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. 

Mercedes will be hopeful that Antonelli can repeat a similar feat this year, and thus limit the damage to his championship prospects in the process. 

Both Mercedes drivers will have to take engine penalties
Both Mercedes drivers will have to take engine penalties

"Monza is an energy-starved circuit with four overtaking zones. A driver cannot defend all of them, so a faster car should be able to make progress relatively straightforwardly,” Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained on the team’s Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show. 

"The primary factor is when the hardware is needed. We have lost internal combustion engines at relatively low mileage, so we know we must introduce new components by a certain point. If that falls at a circuit where starting at the back would be particularly costly, we may choose to bring the change forward.

"We also lead both championships, so there is logic in taking the pain now rather than adding pressure if the margins tighten later in the season.”

When talking about Antonelli’s looming penalty, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he would “take the full thing”, indicating a complete power unit change featuring all components. 

That would result in Antonelli receiving a minimum combined 20-place grid penalty. F1’s rules state that drivers will start at the back of the grid once they have hit a total of 15 places or more. 

Mercedes has also confirmed that Russell will take an engine change penalty during the remaining scheduled 11 races, but the team is yet to decide exactly when. 

"We must manage the remaining events so that both cars reach the end of the season with the freshest and best-performing hardware possible,” Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord said. 

"It is a constant trade-off between the risk of running high-mileage components and the points cost of taking a grid penalty and recovering through the field."

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Why championship leader Kimi Antonelli is taking a grid penalty at his home F1 race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive driver swap
George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim
Antonelli led for a decent chunk of the Zandvoort race
F1 News
Mercedes explains Dutch GP team orders were aimed at helping George Russell
Russell finished in third place at the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
'We were always going to invert' - George Russell's response to assertive Mercedes team orders
Russell finished third at Zandvoort
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes’ Dutch GP F1 team orders
It was all smiles at the end between Antonelli and Russell
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli doubles down on Mercedes’ McLaren F1 title fears
Kimi Antonelli holds a 59-point lead in the championship over George Russell

Latest News

F1 News
Struggling midfield team confirms much-needed Monza F1 upgrades
1m ago
The midfield at Zandvoort
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel to make Ferrari F1 return in Michael Schumacher Monza celebration
38m ago
Vettel in conversation with Ferrari drivers Hamilton and Leclerc
F1 News
Why Kimi Antonelli is taking a grid penalty at his home F1 race
1h ago
Antonelli will serve a grid penalty at his home F1 race
F1 News
Audi concede F1 points streak fear for Italian Grand Prix
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg scored points at Zandvoort
F1 News
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
2h ago
The crowd on the track at Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner issues Ferrari with team orders warning to keep F1 title hopes alive
2h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher F1 tribute livery for Italian GP
2h ago
Ferrari is running its SF-26 cars in a Michael Schumacher tribute livery at Monza
F1 News
'A dream come true' - Lewis Hamilton completes childhood Ferrari ambition
3h ago
Hamilton finally has his own F40
F1 News
‘Only a blip’ - Alex Albon backs Williams to recover from 2026 slump
19h ago
Albon has signed a new one-year contract with Williams
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals key area for Ferrari F1 improvement
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 F1 Dutch GP