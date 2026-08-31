Madring theft sparks police investigations in build-up to F1 debut

Electrical cables and generators have been stolen from the new Formula 1 Spaniahs Grand Prix venue

F3 at the Madring
F3 at the Madring
© F3

Spanish police are investigating the theft of 300 metres of electrical cables from the Madring less than two weeks before Formula 1's newest venue debuts. 

Preparations for the Spanish Grand Prix, which will complete a double-header following immediately on from this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, have been hindered by the theft of electrical cables. 

With the timing and track safety systems, not to mention the broadcasting equipment, there is a substantial amount of cabling that loops around the full track layout at any venue. 

Madrid will host F1 in September
Madrid will host F1 in September

Spanish publication ABC has reported that the police are investigating this incident, although it did not confirm whether any arrests have been made. The report suggests that the cables were taken from a tunnel section of the track, which is likely to be the run between Turns 17 and 18. 

While unquestionably an inconvenience, Crash.net understands that there are back-up systems in place should something like this occur.

The Madring hosted its first full on-track session recently, with Formula 3 drivers completing a two-day in-season test in Madrid. While getting drivers back up to speed after the long summer shutdown, this also gave the circuit a chance to test its systems, most notably the red flag protocols, which were called into action 19 times.

F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut
F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut

The F3 test highlighted a number of difficult areas around the track, as drivers pushed the limits on the freshly laid asphalt and found the walls with a startling degree of regularity. 

This will be F1's second race in Spain this year, after Lewis Hamilton took victory in the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix earlier this year. Should Fernando Alonso not confirm a decision on his future at Monza this weekend, it is possible that he would elect to make an announcement in front of his home fans. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Spain
Madring theft sparks police investigations in build-up to F1 debut
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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