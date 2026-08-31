Classic F1 cars out in Monaco for Ocean's Eleven movie prequel

Formula 1 is again set to feature on the big screen, with the Ocean's Eleven prequel centred around the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

Some classic F1 cars have been on full display in Monaco in recent days, taking to the iconic layout as filming continues on the latest movie in the Ocean's franchise.

The latest instalment goes back in time to the 1960s, with historic cars and more than 300 extras in period clothing recreating the historic event, which will be a central feature of the as yet untitled film.

Footage, which can be viewed below, sets the tone for the feature.

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However, it is unlikely that the Hollywood script will follow the real-world events, especially, as some have pointed out in the comments on the above post, that a number of the cars are incorrect for the era.

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In a separate post, much as was the case when Monaco featured in Iron Man 2, cars are seen travelling the wrong way around the layout, something that - depending on whether the plot gives a reason for this - could take die-hard F1 fans out of the moment.

In the real-world event, Jack Clarke took pole position but retired on lap 55 of 100 with a clutch problem. Of the 22 competitors, only eight reached the flag, with Bruce McLaren coming out on top from Phil Hill and Lorenzo Bandini.

And the diamond was never seen again © XPB Images

F1 has had a previous tie-in with the Ocean's franchise, with Jaguar running with a $300,000 diamond on the nose of each car in 2004 to promote the Ocean's 12 film. Bizarrely, after a crash for Christian Klien at the Loews Hairpin, his car was recovered, but the stone was missing, creating a mystery worthy of its own adaptation.

Directed and written by Bradley Cooper, the film stars Margot Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, and Omar Sy, as well as Cooper himself.

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It is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2027, with another recently announced motorsport-heavy film - the much-anticipated Days of Thunder sequel - set for a 2028 release.