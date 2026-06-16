Red Bull join rival F1 team in Monaco result appeal

Red Bull Racing has joined McLaren in pushing ahead with its appeal against the outcome of the right of review that handed the Monaco third place back to Pierre Gasly.

Both teams submitted an intention to appeal shortly after Friday’s verdict was issued by the stewards, buying the time to consider their positions before confirming or withdrawing their appeals.

Both teams have now gone ahead, although, unlike McLaren, there has been no official statement on the matter from the Milton Keynes team.

Red Bull has appealed the Monaco GP result © XPB Images

Mercedes has also requested a right of review on the matter – a different action that would involve the original stewards once more, rather than the court of appeal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, the team confirmed to Crash.net that as of Tuesday afternoon, it is still waiting to find out if it was admissible.

Both RBR and McLaren lost positions to the Gasly reinstatement, with Isack Hadjar dropping from P3 to P4, and Oscar Piastri – who took a penalty in the race – from P4 to P5.

However, McLaren made it clear today that it was not about the result as such, with the team believing the case “raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.”

While Red Bull hasn’t commented since the confirmation following Sunday’s race Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies made it clear why it had instigated the action.

Hadjar dropped to fourth place after Gasly's penalty was overturned

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"We think it's more a matter of principle, for the goodness of the sport, in order for the sport to get the right clarity on how we go about non-appealable penalty during the race, and getting the right results at the end of the race," he said.

“No measurement system is perfect. There is not one single way to measure the speed, and they are all wrong. However, we have been working with that measurement system for a very high number of years.”

He added: “It was the same as the day before, so same as on Friday, so same as the previous years, and we have all adapted to it, and 17 or 18 cars have managed to be legal, so we just need to make sure that, as a sport, we have a solid enough approach, so that moving forward, we get the right clarity to the fans and to the competitors.”