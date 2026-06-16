McLaren appeal Monaco F1 result after Pierre Gasly's penalty overturned

McLaren has confirmed it has appealed the final classification of the Monaco Grand Prix, after Pierre Gasly’s pit lane speeding penalties were overturned ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya weekend.

McLaren has followed through after lodging a 'notice of intent to appeal' in Spain, as first reported by Crash.net. This comes after Mercedes submitted a right of review request ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, in regard to penalties handed to George Russell.

In the original outcome, Oscar Piastri had finished in fourth place, after serving a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane – a penalty also received by Lewis Hamilton, Franco Colapinto, and Gasly, twice, among others.

Russell was also in this number, and was further hit with a drive-through penalty for failing to correctly serve his sanction during his next stop.

Russell was hit hard by penalties in Monaco

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However, Piastri believes that he could have finished third had he not served his penalty mid-race, and dropped behind Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, and conceded that Russell too could have a claim on the podium position had it not been for his penalties.

When appealing Gasly’s penalties, something Alpine could do as he had not stopped again in the race, so the time was added on post-race, it was discovered that the measurement for taking pit lane speeds was out by 77cm – this, the new and relevant information that allowed the appeal to progress.

In a statement, McLaren said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that it has formally lodged a notification of appeal with the FIA International Court of Appeal regarding the following decisions related to the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Stewards Document 99; Revised Final Race Classification Document 100; Revised Championship Points Document 101.

“While we fully respect the FIA’s judicial processes and the role of the Stewards, we believe this case raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.

Gasly has regained his podium from Monaco

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“Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend – and in every event - all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.

“In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards’ decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations.

“Our decision to appeal is not directed at any competitor. Rather, it reflects our belief that the Championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants.

“McLaren remains committed to working constructively with the FIA, Formula One and fellow competitors to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain confidence in its regulatory framework.”

Red Bull had also lodged a notice of intention to appeal, but is yet to confirm whether it has elected to pursue the matter.

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