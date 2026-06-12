Red Bull and McLaren start appeal process to challenge Pierre Gasly Monaco F1 podium U-turn

The Red Bull and McLaren Formula 1 teams have both filed a notice of an intention to appeal the decision that saw Pierre Gasly reinstated in third place in the Monaco Grand Prix, Crash.net can confirm.

The notice is the first step that has to be taken within an hour of the decision, and both teams now have 96 hours in which to review the outcome and the evidence, and make a call on whether proceed.

Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri had finished third and fourth in the original results published on Sunday, and both have now dropped a place each.

Hadjar picks up his trophy for third place

Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar also lost a place each, but Racing Bulls has not opted to take part in the appeal process.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However the team would stand to benefit if the final outcome is that Gasly drops back to P7.

McLaren and Red Bull were both represented in the right of review hearing, and made clear the positions that they will now no doubt argue.

The decision note that Stephen Knowles of Red Bull submitted the following points:

a. That the timing was consistent all weekend

b. That the normal process was followed

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

c. That teams adjusted their systems according to the process in place

d. That teams know the method of calculating the pit lane speed is imperfect.

Meanwhile Will Courtenay of McLaren noted the following:

a. There is a well-known risk of discrepancies in the pit lane speed calculations

b. Teams coach their drivers on how to manage this

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

c. All teams adjust their processes accordingly

d. There was conjecture on the issue of “shortest distance”