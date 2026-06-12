Red Bull and McLaren start appeal process to challenge Pierre Gasly Monaco F1 podium U-turn

Red Bull and McLaren intend to appeal the decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly onto the Monaco podium.

Red Bull will not be able to upgrade its engine
Red Bull will not be able to upgrade its engine
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The Red Bull and McLaren Formula 1 teams have both filed a notice of an intention to appeal the decision that saw Pierre Gasly reinstated in third place in the Monaco Grand Prix, Crash.net can confirm.

The notice is the first step that has to be taken within an hour of the decision, and both teams now have 96 hours in which to review the outcome and the evidence, and make a call on whether proceed.

Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri had finished third and fourth in the original results published on Sunday, and both have now dropped a place each. 

Hadjar picks up his trophy for third place
Hadjar picks up his trophy for third place

Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar also lost a place each, but Racing Bulls has not opted to take part in the appeal process.

However the team would stand to benefit if the final outcome is that Gasly drops back to P7.

McLaren and Red Bull were both represented in the right of review hearing, and made clear the positions that they will now no doubt argue.

The decision note that Stephen Knowles of Red Bull submitted the following points:

a. That the timing was consistent all weekend

b. That the normal process was followed

c. That teams adjusted their systems according to the process in place

d. That teams know the method of calculating the pit lane speed is imperfect.

Meanwhile Will Courtenay of McLaren noted the following:

a. There is a well-known risk of discrepancies in the pit lane speed calculations

b. Teams coach their drivers on how to manage this

c. All teams adjust their processes accordingly

d. There was conjecture on the issue of “shortest distance”

Red Bull and McLaren start appeal process to challenge Pierre Gasly Monaco F1 podium U-turn
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

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