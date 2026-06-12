Alpine's Pierre Gasly reinstated to F1 Monaco GP podium after error

Pierre Gasly has been reinstated to third place at the Monaco Grand Prix after Alpine's right of review request succeeded.

Gasly has been reinstated into third place
Gasly has been reinstated into third place
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Alpine has successfully overturned Pierre Gasly's penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix, meaning he has been reinstated onto the podium. 

The French squad challenged the original pair of five-second time penalties handed to Gasly for speeding in the Monaco pit lane and successfully presented new evidence which the stewards agreed was "significant and relevant" during a first virtual hearing that took place on Thursday. 

A second hearing followed in which it was determined that the penalties, which saw Gasly drop from third to seventh in the final race classification, rescinded. 

It means Gasly has been reinstated into third place on the podium, with Isack Hadjar losing his first rostrum finish for Red Bull. 

Hadjar subsequently drops to fourth, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, while the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad shuffle down to sixth and seventh. The rest of the Monaco Grand Prix result remains unchanged. 

More to follow...

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Alpine's Pierre Gasly reinstated to F1 Monaco GP podium after error
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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