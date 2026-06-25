Pierre Gasly finally brings contested Monaco F1 trophy "home"

Pierre Gasly has received his Monaco Grand Prix third-place trophy despite an ongoing appeal against the result.

Gasly crossed the line in third place at Monaco, but with a pair of penalties for speeding in the pit lane hanging over him. While other drivers had served these sanctions during the race, Alpine held fire and contested the decisions post-race, with FOM subsequently conceding that the timing measurement used to calculate speed had been out by 77cm.

Due to this, Gasly was moved back up the order onto the podium, relegating Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who had stood on the podium for the first time for the team, to fourth.

In a social media post late on Wednesday evening, Gasly wrote: "[The] Monaco trophy found its way home!!! Happyyyy day, happy life!!"

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The result of the Monaco race, however, remains under a cloud, with McLaren and Red Bull launching an appeal against the final classification.

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In launching its appeal, McLaren said: "Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend - and in every event - all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.

"In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards' decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations."

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As a result of penalties for speeding that were served during the Monaco race, McLaren believes that Oscar Piastri, who was penalised, has a claim to the final podium slot, while Red Bull is naturally aggrieved at Hadjar losing out.

Mercedes requested a right of review on the penalties handed to George Russell, initially for pit speeding and then for failing to serve that penalty correctly, which dropped him out of the points. It has since pulled out of this action.