Aston Martin address potential Fernando Alonso Alpine switch rumours

Fernando Alonso is out of contract at the end of 2026, and rumours are abound that he could be set to rejoin Alpine

Alonso considers his Aston Martin future
Alonso considers his Aston Martin future
© XPB Images
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Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack has responded to speculation that Fernando Alonso could part ways with the team at the end of the season and rejoin Alpine for a fourth time.

Aston Martin's struggles this term have been obvious, with Alonso scoring the outfit's sole point at the Monaco Grand Prix, an outcome that remains under appeal after controversy surrounding pit lane speeding penalties.

The two-time champion recently said that he intended to make a decision on his future by the summer break, in around a month, with the options widely expected to be either to continue with his current team or retire. 

Alonso celebrates his second title with Renault, now Alpine
Alonso celebrates his second title with Renault, now Alpine
© XPB Images

However, a third option appears to be on the table, with Flavio Briatore reportedly keen on bringing Alonso back to Alpine, the team with which has won both his titles, and has raced for previously across three separate stints.

“If you look back one or two seasons ago, we said clearly he's here to stay," said Krack. 

“I think Fernando decided that around the summer break he will take a decision. And we're happy. We're happy with the drivers.

“They are in this with us. And also great credit to them. How they deal with it.

“I mean, we spoke about this many, many times, that the drivers are the most affected, the most exposed to this. And the way they handle it; hats off to the way they handle that.

Mike Krack
Mike Krack

“So, I have great hopes that we continue to work together.”

When joining Aston Martin, Alonso said: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula 1 today." However, this statement is a far cry from his recent comments in Spain, where he described the team's effort as 'the worst engine and car' of his F1 career. 

Faced with his own suggestion that Alonso's only two options are to continue with the team or retire, Krack added: “Fernando should not retire, he's too quick.”

Aston Martin address potential Fernando Alonso Alpine switch rumours
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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