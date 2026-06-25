‘Chilled’ Esteban Ocon delivers sweary response as F1 exit rumours persist

Esteban Ocon has once again hit out at rumours surrounding his position in Formula 1, but insisted he is relaxed about the future.

Rampant speculation has swirled about Ocon’s Haas seat, with the Frenchman out of contract at the end of the 2026 season. Ocon recently rubbished rumours of a relationship breakdown with his team in an angry, expletive-filled response.

The subject was back on the agenda during his pre-weekend media session at the Austrian Grand Prix, but Ocon stressed he is unfazed about rumours that refuse to go away.

Ocon has been outperformed by Bearman in 2026

“I’ve got the trust of the team, I’ve got the trust of of Ayao [Komatsu, Haas team principal]. I think Ayao has discussed in Canada already many of these topics,” Ocon told media including Crash.net in the Spielberg paddock.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm focused with the team to try and get the things that we have in control better. So I'm chill on my side. Trying to do the best we can, focus on the right things.

“People can say whatever the fuck they want, to be honest. I don't give a shit too much. I'm just wanting to to do a good job for everyone. It’s been, three or four races where it's been quite tough for the whole team.

“Of course, we've scored a few points, but not enough, not not what we want. And we need to uh to come back into shape and and we deserve it. Obviously we are doing a lot of hard work, but it has yet to come and pay off.”

Asked if he is “not thinking about next year at all”, Ocon replied: “At the moment, no. I mean, we are into race what? Seven or eight? It's too early.”

Ocon is out of contract at the end of the 2026 F1 season © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Having faced a tough battle to reach F1 and beaten the odds throughout his career, Ocon feels well-placed to handle times of uncertainty and remains fully focused on the task at hand.

“That’s the main thing, I need to focus on as a job,” Ocon explained. “As a driver, the performance on track is what what I need to be taking care of. I mean, the rest, it’s it's something that that goes with it.

“Obviously we have bigger problems with the car at the moment than that. So, this is what we need to to sort out first. If you sort out the car issues and get more performance out of it, everything will will go easier.

“But I feel confident about about everything. There will always be talks, When you look deep inside and and knowing why I don't have many points this year and and all of these things, it gets more clear.

“The real reasons we know deep inside the team and and the people close around. So that's the most important. We know that we are doing the right work. Now, it just needs to pay off.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT