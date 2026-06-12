Extensive Ferrari F1 upgrade package for Barcelona-Catalunya GP revealed

Ferrari has brought the biggest upgrade package of any Formula 1 team to this weekend’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The substantial upgrade features a total of eight parts, including a new front wing design and significant changes to the floor, as well as diffuser and sidepod revisions.

Ferrari is targeting increased aero balance capacity from its updated front wing and overall aerodynamic load increase across the main operating window of the SF-26 thanks to the floor changes.

Ferrari's upgrades at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

It continues Ferrari’s aggressive upgrade push at the start of the 2026 season as it bids to reduce its deficit to Mercedes.

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The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is seen as a good track for benchmarking upgrades, given the circuit features a number of high-speed corners and places an emphasis on aerodynamic performance.

It is also the first permanent circuit this season that teams will get three practice sessions to understand their cars.

Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors’ championship behind Mercedes, while Lewis Hamilton moved up to second place in the drivers’ standings after his second consecutive P2 finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said he had been encouraged by Ferrari’s innovation so far this year on Thursday in Barcelona.

Hamilton is in great form this season

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"When you're in a scenario where you know what's needed to improve and you shout it from the top of the mountain and it doesn't get done necessarily because it can't be done immediately or it takes months to develop or it can't happen until the next year because of the regulations or whatever it may be, it's like banging your head against the wall and it's tough," Hamilton said.

"For example last year, one of the things I was like, 'where is our innovation?' Ferrari should be the innovators, they should be the ones that all the teams are trying to copy.

"This year you see us arrive with innovating things that other people have followed and there is a lot more innovation coming, which is really exciting.

"I think probably the fact that I'm now starting to see some of those things happen and Fred [Vasseur] has really been great with working with me and helping make certain changes that I've wanted and that just kind of releases you to get up and do what you do best.”

Rivals McLaren and Red Bull have brought updated front wings, while Mercedes has a new rear wing for Barcelona.

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