Full 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix race results after penalties applied

Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, winning from Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli stormed into the distance in the early phase of the race after Max Verstappen stalled from the front row and retired on the opening lap.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had no answer for the Mercedes pace, with the latter crashing out from a potential podium-winning position on an area of track that had broken up with 10 laps to go.

George Russell suffered a dismal day, as he was investigated for a list of infringements, but was given a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding, before failing to serve this at his next stop, for which this was upped to a drive-through.

Following a red flag, the Briton finished outside the points, and dropped behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

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Oscar Piastri was an unlikely fourth for McLaren, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad inside the top six for Racing Bulls.

Sergio Perez provisionally scored Cadillac's first point of the season in tenth place, after Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a late-race 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz. However, this was taken away after the Mexican was handed a 10-second post-race penalty for an infringmenet on the race restart. Instead, Fernando Alonso scored a first point of the season for Aston Martin.

The full results from the Monaco Grand Prix are below.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 78 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +6.271s 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +23.394s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +24.261s 5 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +26.553s 6 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +29.010s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +30.369s 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +33.413s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +37.140s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +41.899s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +42.748s 12 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +43.353s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +44.102s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +48.964s 15 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +49.153s 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +8 laps DNF Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +14 laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +22 laps DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +35 laps DNF Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +51 laps DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +63 laps DNF Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing

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