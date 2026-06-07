Full 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix race results after penalties applied

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Antonelli leads in Monaco
Antonelli leads in Monaco
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Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, winning from Lewis Hamilton. 

Antonelli stormed into the distance in the early phase of the race after Max Verstappen stalled from the front row and retired on the opening lap.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had no answer for the Mercedes pace, with the latter crashing out from a potential podium-winning position on an area of track that had broken up with 10 laps to go.

George Russell suffered a dismal day, as he was investigated for a list of infringements, but was given a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding, before failing to serve this at his next stop, for which this was upped to a drive-through. 

Following a red flag, the Briton finished outside the points, and dropped behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings. 

Oscar Piastri was an unlikely fourth for McLaren, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad inside the top six for Racing Bulls. 

Sergio Perez provisionally scored Cadillac's first point of the season in tenth place, after Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a late-race 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz. However, this was taken away after the Mexican was handed a 10-second post-race penalty for an infringmenet on the race restart. Instead, Fernando Alonso scored a first point of the season for Aston Martin. 

The full results from the Monaco Grand Prix are below.

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team78
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+6.271s
3Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+23.394s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+24.261s
5Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+26.553s
6Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+29.010s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+30.369s
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+33.413s
9Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+37.140s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+41.899s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+42.748s
12George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+43.353s
13Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+44.102s
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+48.964s
15Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+49.153s
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+8 laps
DNFCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+14 laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+22 laps
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+35 laps
DNFOllie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+51 laps
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+63 laps
DNFMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing 

 

 

In this article

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Full race results after Antonelli equals Hamilton win streak
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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