Full 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix race results after penalties applied
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, winning from Lewis Hamilton.
Antonelli stormed into the distance in the early phase of the race after Max Verstappen stalled from the front row and retired on the opening lap.
Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had no answer for the Mercedes pace, with the latter crashing out from a potential podium-winning position on an area of track that had broken up with 10 laps to go.
George Russell suffered a dismal day, as he was investigated for a list of infringements, but was given a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding, before failing to serve this at his next stop, for which this was upped to a drive-through.
Following a red flag, the Briton finished outside the points, and dropped behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings.
Oscar Piastri was an unlikely fourth for McLaren, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad inside the top six for Racing Bulls.
Sergio Perez provisionally scored Cadillac's first point of the season in tenth place, after Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a late-race 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz. However, this was taken away after the Mexican was handed a 10-second post-race penalty for an infringmenet on the race restart. Instead, Fernando Alonso scored a first point of the season for Aston Martin.
The full results from the Monaco Grand Prix are below.
2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|78
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+6.271s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+23.394s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+24.261s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553s
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+29.010s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+30.369s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+33.413s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+37.140s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+41.899s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+42.748s
|12
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+43.353s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+44.102s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+48.964s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+49.153s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+8 laps
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+14 laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+22 laps
|DNF
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+35 laps
|DNF
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+51 laps
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+63 laps
|DNF
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing