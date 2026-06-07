2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix after penalties applied

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix

Antonelli in Monaco
Antonelli in Monaco
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Kimi Antonelli extended his advantage at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Antonelli dealt a significant blow to Mercedes team-mate George Russell's title hopes, as he scored a fifth straight victory while the Briton failed to score for a second consecutive weekend after being hit with two penalties from the stewards.

Lewis Hamilton leap-frogged his former Mercedes team-mate to move into second overall, with second place around the iconic streets. 

Charles Leclerc is fourth for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri moving up to fifth, ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. 

Sergio Perez thought he had scored Cadillac's first F1 points, but a 10-second post-race penalty for being out of position on the grid for the race restart dropped the Mexican to 15th place, and elevated Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso into the top 10 for the first time this season. 

You can find the full updated points table below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Monaco Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5156
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP090
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team188
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP075
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team060
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team058
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing043
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing029
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team026
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team026
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team015
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team013
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team02
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team01
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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