2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix after penalties applied
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his advantage at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Antonelli dealt a significant blow to Mercedes team-mate George Russell's title hopes, as he scored a fifth straight victory while the Briton failed to score for a second consecutive weekend after being hit with two penalties from the stewards.
Lewis Hamilton leap-frogged his former Mercedes team-mate to move into second overall, with second place around the iconic streets.
Charles Leclerc is fourth for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri moving up to fifth, ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.
Sergio Perez thought he had scored Cadillac's first F1 points, but a 10-second post-race penalty for being out of position on the grid for the race restart dropped the Mexican to 15th place, and elevated Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso into the top 10 for the first time this season.
You can find the full updated points table below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Monaco Grand Prix
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|156
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|90
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|88
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|75
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|60
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|58
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|43
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|29
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|26
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|26
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|15
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|13
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0