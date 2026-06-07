2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Monaco Grand Prix after penalties applied

Kimi Antonelli extended his advantage at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Antonelli dealt a significant blow to Mercedes team-mate George Russell's title hopes, as he scored a fifth straight victory while the Briton failed to score for a second consecutive weekend after being hit with two penalties from the stewards.

Lewis Hamilton leap-frogged his former Mercedes team-mate to move into second overall, with second place around the iconic streets.

Charles Leclerc is fourth for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri moving up to fifth, ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Sergio Perez thought he had scored Cadillac's first F1 points, but a 10-second post-race penalty for being out of position on the grid for the race restart dropped the Mexican to 15th place, and elevated Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso into the top 10 for the first time this season.

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You can find the full updated points table below.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Monaco Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 156 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 90 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 88 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 75 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 60 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 58 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 43 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 29 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 26 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 26 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 15 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 13 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 1 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0