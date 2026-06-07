Kim Kardashian joins Lewis Hamilton celebrations under Monaco F1 podium after snubbing Martin Brundle

Kim Kardashian joined in to celebrate under the Formula 1 podium after Lewis Hamilton’s second place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton secured his second consecutive podium, and third of the season, with a strong drive to second place behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Sunday’s chaotic race in Monaco.

Hamilton overcame a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane to take second place for the second race on the bounce, and equal Ayrton Senna’s record of eight podium finishes around the iconic streets of Monte Carlo.

Kim with sister Khloe Kardashian in the Monaco F1 paddock

Sunday’s race finished in dramatic circumstances after two safety cars and a red flag to investigate part of the track surface breaking up at the final corner.

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It resumed with a standing restart but Hamilton was unable to get past Antonelli to claim a first victory since joining Ferrari, and instead had to settle with second place.

Hamilton was cheered on by Kardashian all weekend and the reality TV star was seen under the podium to celebrate, seemingly confirming rumours of romance between the pair.

The 41-year-old Briton was seen blowing a kiss in Kardashian’s direction after picking up his trophy for second place.

After months of being spotted together and dating speculation, Kardashian made her first F1 paddock appearance for qualifying day at Monaco.

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The 45-year-old American watched qualifying wearing Ferrari headphones as Hamilton secured third place on the grid.

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Kardashian returned for the race and was spotted on the grid, though she and her entourage snubbed a TV interview with Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle ahead of the race.

Hamilton: 'Amazing to have Kim's support'

Kardashian arrives in the Monaco paddock ahead of Sunday's race

Hamilton said it is "amazing" to have Kardashian supporting him, adding "she does that for me every day".

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," Hamilton said in the post-race press conference."But with my friends, an incredible turnout just overall, the people. I don't really know what else to say.

"It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

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Hamilton has moved up to second place in the drivers’ championship standings with his P2 finish in Monaco, which leaves him 66 points behind Antonelli, and two points clear of former Mercedes team-mate George Russell.