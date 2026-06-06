Kim Kardashian makes F1 Monaco GP appearance amid Lewis Hamilton romance rumours

Kim Kardashian has made her first visit to the F1 paddock to support Lewis Hamilton.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian
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Kim Kardashian has been spotted in the Formula 1 paddock for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix to cheer on Lewis Hamilton.

It comes amid reports the 45-year-old American reality TV star and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, 41, are dating.

Hamilton and Kardashian sparked major relationship rumours when they made a first public appearance together at the Super Bowl LX in February.

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They have since been spotted spending time together during various getaways across the globe, including a countryside retreat in the Cotswolds, a visit to Lake Powell in Arizona, a trip to Japan, and the Coachella music festival in California.

Neither Hamilton or Kardashian have officially confirmed their rumoured romance, and the Ferrari driver previously shut down questions about his private life when asked earlier this year.

Kardashian did feature a picture of her with Hamilton during a recent post shared with her 345 million followers on Instagram.

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Hamilton is seeking his first victory since joining Ferrari and has enjoyed a positive start to the weekend in Monaco.

Ferrari set the pace during Friday practice, achieving a one-two in both sessions, with Hamilton leading team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.111 seconds in FP2.

Hamilton ended up third-quickest in final practice, behind Leclerc and Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli. 

Kardashian divorced Kanye West in 2022, while Hamilton split from his long-term partner Nicole Scherzinger in 2015. 

Kim Kardashian makes F1 Monaco GP appearance amid Lewis Hamilton romance rumours
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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