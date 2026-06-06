2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli topped final practice for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, disrupting the early Ferrari dominance.
Mercedes unlocked significant pace overnight after lagging behind Ferrari and Max Verstappen on Friday. The Italian topped the session with a 1m12.720, the only driver to drop below the 73-second marker.
Charles Leclerc was second, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with both drivers complaining about the brakes at various points of the session.
George Russell backed up Antonelli's pace in fourth place, leading Verstappen's Red Bull.
McLaren had Oscar Piastri in sixth place with Lando Norris in ninth, but Audi once again placed both cars in the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto in seventh and Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.
Ollie Bearman has shown flashes of pace across the weekend so far, but lost the rear of his Haas when passing Russell on the run to Massenet, making contact with the wall and ripping the rear wing off.
Aston Martin's woes continued, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at the foot of the time sheets, falling over a second short of Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas.
|2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.720s
|22
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.047s
|32
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.051s
|30
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.483s
|23
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.662s
|23
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.698s
|20
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m13.820s
|27
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.877s
|25
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m14.006s
|24
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m14.050s
|22
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.278s
|24
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m14.336s
|26
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.480s
|22
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.487s
|18
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.587s
|27
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m14.801s
|24
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.918s
|24
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m14.945s
|19
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.179s
|21
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m15.451s
|17
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.567s
|26
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.921s
|22