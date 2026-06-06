2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Antonelli in Monaco
Antonelli in Monaco
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Kimi Antonelli topped final practice for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, disrupting the early Ferrari dominance.

Mercedes unlocked significant pace overnight after lagging behind Ferrari and Max Verstappen on Friday. The Italian topped the session with a 1m12.720, the only driver to drop below the 73-second marker.

Charles Leclerc was second, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with both drivers complaining about the brakes at various points of the session.

George Russell backed up Antonelli's pace in fourth place, leading Verstappen's Red Bull. 

McLaren had Oscar Piastri in sixth place with Lando Norris in ninth, but Audi once again placed both cars in the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto in seventh and Nico Hulkenberg in 10th. 

Ollie Bearman has shown flashes of pace across the weekend so far, but lost the rear of his Haas when passing Russell on the run to Massenet, making contact with the wall and ripping the rear wing off.

Aston Martin's woes continued, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at the foot of the time sheets, falling over a second short of Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas. 

2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.720s22
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.047s32
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.051s30
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.483s23
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.662s23
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.698s20
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m13.820s27
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.877s25
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m14.006s24
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m14.050s22
11Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m14.278s24
12Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m14.336s26
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.480s22
14Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m14.487s18
15Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.587s27
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m14.801s24
17Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.918s24
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m14.945s19
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.179s21
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m15.451s17
21Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.567s26
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.921s22

 

In this article

2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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