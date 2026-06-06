2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Kimi Antonelli topped final practice for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, disrupting the early Ferrari dominance.

Mercedes unlocked significant pace overnight after lagging behind Ferrari and Max Verstappen on Friday. The Italian topped the session with a 1m12.720, the only driver to drop below the 73-second marker.

Charles Leclerc was second, one place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with both drivers complaining about the brakes at various points of the session.

George Russell backed up Antonelli's pace in fourth place, leading Verstappen's Red Bull.

McLaren had Oscar Piastri in sixth place with Lando Norris in ninth, but Audi once again placed both cars in the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto in seventh and Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.

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Ollie Bearman has shown flashes of pace across the weekend so far, but lost the rear of his Haas when passing Russell on the run to Massenet, making contact with the wall and ripping the rear wing off.

Aston Martin's woes continued, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at the foot of the time sheets, falling over a second short of Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas.

2026 F1 Monaco GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.720s 22 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.047s 32 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.051s 30 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.483s 23 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.662s 23 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.698s 20 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m13.820s 27 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.877s 25 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m14.006s 24 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m14.050s 22 11 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.278s 24 12 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m14.336s 26 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.480s 22 14 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.487s 18 15 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.587s 27 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m14.801s 24 17 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.918s 24 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m14.945s 19 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.179s 21 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m15.451s 17 21 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.567s 26 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.921s 22