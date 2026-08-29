Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to “turn up the heat” in F1 title battle

Lewis Hamilton is level on points with George Russell in second place in the Formula 1 championship standings.

Hamilton issued a rallying cry to Ferrari ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
Hamilton issued a rallying cry to Ferrari ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has told Ferrari it must "turn up the heat" if the team is to have any chance of beating Mercedes to the Formula 1 title. 

The seven-time champion sits 59 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli after 12 rounds of the season, with between 10 and 12 rounds remaining, depending on the ever-changing situation in the Middle East.

Although Hamilton has just one win to his name this year, he has remained in contention by virtue of being the only driver to score points in every race so far. In contrast, reliability problems limited Mercedes' potential in the early races, before the chasing pack closed the pace advantage held by the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton finished a frustrated fourth ahead of Leclerc
Hamilton finished a frustrated fourth ahead of Leclerc

Heading to Ferrari's home race at Monza, Hamilton has issued a rallying cry to his team. 

"We're in a much different place than we have been in the past, he said. 

"We're still second in the constructors' championship. We've got a lot of positives to take from this first half [of the year], but the next ones, we really need to turn up the heat if we're going to have any chance to beat these guys."

Hamilton finished third at the Dutch Grand Prix, and could have finished second had it not been for the team's slowness in ordering Charles Leclerc to move aside when the two were on differing strategies, or had the virtual safety car not been deployed as he was looming ominously in George Russell's mirrors. 

Hamilton has been one of the most consistent performers across the 2026 season
Hamilton has been one of the most consistent performers across the 2026 season
© XPB Images

Although he has since apologised for his 'sarcastic' language used on the radio while Ferrari dallied, Hamilton said of his comments: "I didn't have colourful language! I don't think I said any swear words or anything.

He added: "My heart rate's 170, and I'm trying to win, you know! But the one thing I'm definitely really proud of the team for is that they brought an upgrade here this weekend. We are getting closer to them [Mercedes].

"For just this half a season we've been down on power, so we really need to pick up the power if we're going to be anywhere near trying to fight for them and closing the gap to them."

Tags:

F1
2026
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to “turn up the heat” in F1 title battle
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings
F1 News
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari teases Michael Schumacher tribute livery for home F1 race at Monza
Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix 20 years
F1 News
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 News
'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari ‘scared’ to tell Hamilton and Leclerc what to do after strategy gaffe
Tension brewed between Leclerc and Hamilton at Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to “turn up the heat” in F1 title battle
2m ago
Hamilton issued a rallying cry to Ferrari ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Ferrari makes crucial upgraded F1 engine decision for Italian GP
16h ago
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
17h ago
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
F1 News
George Russell will serve F1 engine penalty but Mercedes unsure where
18h ago
George Russell will take a new engine before the season's end
F1 News
Why Williams is taking the blame for Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash
19h ago
Sainz and Albon came to blows at Zandvoort

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive driver swap
21h ago
George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Red Bull judges Liam Lawson’s F1 super-sub showing at Dutch GP
22h ago
Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull
F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher inspired Monza F1 race suits
22h ago
Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza
F1 News
Ukraine issues formal complaint to the FIA after ban lifted on Russian competitors
22h ago
Ben Sulayem is looking to remain in office beyond 12 years
F1 News
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
23h ago
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings