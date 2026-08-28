Ferrari reveals special Michael Schumacher inspired Monza race suits for F1 Italian GP

Ferrari has unveiled the special race suits Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear at Monza.

Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza
Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza

Ferrari has revealed the special Formula 1 race suits that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear at the team’s home Italian Grand Prix.

The Maranello squad is gearing up for its home race at Monza, which takes place next weekend between 4-6 September. 

Ferrari will celebrate the weekend by paying tribute to Michael Schumacher’s legacy with the team. 

The one-off race suits have been inspired by Schumacher’s impact on the racing world, Ferrari says. 

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Ferrari’s new race suits are predominantly red and feature the seven stars Schumacher used to wear on his helmet designs. 

Ferrari will reportedly honour Schumacher by running its SF-26 cars in a special livery dedicated to the German, who won five of his seven world championships in red. 

Schumacher won five world titles in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004. 

Next week’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza marks the 30-year anniversary since Schumacher’s first victory with Ferrari in 1996, as well as coming 20 years after his last F1 win in 2006. 

Schumacher also won the Italian Grand Prix a total of five times with Ferrari. 

Ferrari ran a Niki Lauda tribute livery at Monza last year
Ferrari ran a Niki Lauda tribute livery at Monza last year

Ferrari often runs a one-off look for its home race at Monza. 

Last year, Ferrari ran its cars in a Niki Lauda tribute livery featuring additional white added to its classic scarlet colour scheme. 

Ferrari heads into its home race sitting second in the constructors’ championship, 87 points behind Mercedes. 

Hamilton is third in the drivers’ standings. The seven-time world champion is tied on points with George Russell, with both drivers 59 points adrift of Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Leclerc is a further 28 points behind Hamilton in fifth place. 

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Ferrari reveals special Michael Schumacher inspired Monza race suits for F1 Italian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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