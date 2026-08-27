Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test

Nikola Tsolov made his Formula 1 debut with Racing Bulls in a TPC test at Imola on Wednesday.

Formula 2 championship leader Tsolov has been consistently linked with a promotion to Racing Bulls for the 2027 season, but unlike his points-leading peers in the feeder series, is yet to have been given the opportunity to showcase his talents on F1 machinery.

While drivers are required to accrue 40 points, scored mainly through attaining success in championships, drivers who are over 18, hold a Grade A licence, pass an FIA theory test and have either completed six F2 races or have 25 super licence points can be handed a 'free practice only' certification.

Tsolov has been linked with a seat at Racing Bulls for 2027 © Red Bull Content Pool

Taking to the track in the Racing Bulls VCARB 02, Tsolov completed 690km of running at Imola. Previously, drivers were expected to complete 300km of running in F1 machinery before being granted the licence to drive in free practice, but this was recently removed from the requirements.

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"First TPC day in a Formula 1 car done, and I’m super happy with how today went," said Tsolov. "I really enjoyed every lap, and it’s difficult to put into words what it means to finally get this opportunity.

"A massive thank you to VCARB and the Red Bull Junior Team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life, so to finally experience it is pretty incredible.

"I still don’t think I’ve fully comprehended what we achieved today, but I enjoyed every lap and hopefully I’ll get the chance to add some more kilometres soon.”

Pending FIA approval, Tsolov could feature for either Red Bull or Racing Bulls. With each team required to field a rookie four times across the season - a rookie described as a driver with fewer than two grands prix starts to their name - Racing Bulls has one further obligation to complete, and Red Bull has three.

Tsolov completed 690km in a packed day at Imola © Red Bull Content Pool

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As the only rookie on the 2026 grid, Arvid Lindblad ticked two boxes for Racing Bulls, and Ayumu Iwasa has driven once for each team - in Barcelona for Red Bull, and Austria for Racing Bulls.

"Today was a really positive step for Nikola," said Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane.

"He adapted quickly to the car and showed the composure you want to see from a driver taking on an F1 car for the first time. The outing is part of the ongoing development plan the team runs for its junior drivers, giving them the tools, the mileage, and the environment to develop.

"We've seen time and again what this pathway can produce, and it’s days like today that are part of how we keep building it."