Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test

Nikola Tsolov has been linked with a promotion to Racing Bulls for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Tsolov completed his first F1 test at Imola
Tsolov completed his first F1 test at Imola
© Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov made his Formula 1 debut with Racing Bulls in a TPC test at Imola on Wednesday. 

Formula 2 championship leader Tsolov has been consistently linked with a promotion to Racing Bulls for the 2027 season, but unlike his points-leading peers in the feeder series, is yet to have been given the opportunity to showcase his talents on F1 machinery. 

While drivers are required to accrue 40 points, scored mainly through attaining success in championships, drivers who are over 18, hold a Grade A licence, pass an FIA theory test and have either completed six F2 races or have 25 super licence points can be handed a 'free practice only' certification.

Tsolov has been linked with a seat at Racing Bulls for 2027
Tsolov has been linked with a seat at Racing Bulls for 2027
© Red Bull Content Pool

Taking to the track in the Racing Bulls VCARB 02, Tsolov completed 690km of running at Imola. Previously, drivers were expected to complete 300km of running in F1 machinery before being granted the licence to drive in free practice, but this was recently removed from the requirements. 

"First TPC day in a Formula 1 car done, and I’m super happy with how today went," said Tsolov. "I really enjoyed every lap, and it’s difficult to put into words what it means to finally get this opportunity. 

"A massive thank you to VCARB and the Red Bull Junior Team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life, so to finally experience it is pretty incredible. 

"I still don’t think I’ve fully comprehended what we achieved today, but I enjoyed every lap and hopefully I’ll get the chance to add some more kilometres soon.”

Pending FIA approval, Tsolov could feature for either Red Bull or Racing Bulls. With each team required to field a rookie four times across the season - a rookie described as a driver with fewer than two grands prix starts to their name - Racing Bulls has one further obligation to complete, and Red Bull has three.

Tsolov completed 690km in a packed day at Imola
Tsolov completed 690km in a packed day at Imola
© Red Bull Content Pool

As the only rookie on the 2026 grid, Arvid Lindblad ticked two boxes for Racing Bulls, and Ayumu Iwasa has driven once for each team - in Barcelona for Red Bull, and Austria for Racing Bulls.

"Today was a really positive step for Nikola," said Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane.  

"He adapted quickly to the car and showed the composure you want to see from a driver taking on an F1 car for the first time. The outing is part of the ongoing development plan the team runs for its junior drivers, giving them the tools, the mileage, and the environment to develop. 

"We've seen time and again what this pathway can produce, and it’s days like today that are part of how we keep building it."

Tags:

F1
2026
Red Bull
Racing Bulls
Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda tells F1 teams “call me” after impressive Dutch GP cameo
Yuki Tsunoda impressed on his F1 return with Racing Bulls
F1 News
Red Bull boss responds to Nico Rosberg’s $80m Max Verstappen F1 salary claim
Verstappen has added two years onto his existing Red Bull deal
F1 News
Max Verstappen to take on 100 drivers in huge karting challenge
Verstappen will take on a 100 kart challenge at Silverstone
F1 News
"Nowhere to hide" - Red Bull offers worrying pace assessment after troubled Dutch GP
Mekies in the Red Bull garage
F1 News
F1 boss 'couldn't see F1 without' Max Verstappen following fresh Red Bull deal
Verstappen signed a new Red Bull deal ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals what caused his scary Dutch GP crash
Max Verstappen admitted he was caught out by the conditions

Latest News

F1 News
Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test
35m ago
Tsolov completed his first F1 test at Imola
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals advice he gave to injured F1 star Isack Hadjar
6h ago
Hadjar was not happy with the feel of his brakes
F1 News
Franco Colapinto retains Alpine F1 seat with new deal
8h ago
Franco Colapinto was twice penalised in the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Crash-fest F3 test highlights potential Madrid F1 track danger zones with 19 red flags
10h ago
F3 testing at the Madring
F1 News
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
11h ago
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict
F1 News
Red Bull blow as FIA reveals results of second F1 ADUO engine review
26/08/26
Red Bull is determined to have the best engine in F1
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda tells F1 teams “call me” after impressive Dutch GP cameo
26/08/26
Yuki Tsunoda impressed on his F1 return with Racing Bulls
F1 News
‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim
26/08/26
Antonelli led for a decent chunk of the Zandvoort race
F1 News
New Madrid F1 track footage captured by Police helicopter during F3 test
26/08/26
F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut