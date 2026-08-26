‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim

McLaren is suspicious of Mercedes' claim that it cannot match the development rate of its F1 rivals.

McLaren is skeptical of Mercedes' remarkable claim
McLaren is skeptical of Mercedes' remarkable claim
© XPB Images

McLaren is skeptical of Mercedes’ claim that it is lacking the money to develop at the same rate as its Formula 1 championship rivals this season. 

Following the Dutch Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren’s Lando Norris, Toto Wolff made the extraordinary revelation that Mercedes “haven’t got the money” to bring the level of upgrades that its rivals are. 

Ferrari and McLaren has followed an aggressive upgrade approach this season and brought new parts to recent races, while Red Bull has also developed its 2026 car more than Mercedes. 

Mercedes introduced its last major car upgrade at the Canadian Grand Prix in May. Its next big development is set to come at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in early October. 

Norris celebrates in Zandvoort
Norris celebrates in Zandvoort
© XPB Images

After winning the first six races of the season, Mercedes has won just twice in the last six events, with Ferrari and McLaren picking up two wins a piece.

"We haven't got the money to put developments on the car,” Wolff said. “We are trying to evenly split that through the season, based on our calculations of when we can bring the biggest updates and optimising the championship points.

"But we just can do what we can do. That's why it is a development race. If you bring an upgrade, each of the top teams will have a couple of 10ths in it, at least. And that's what you lose.

"So, yeah, the ride has been a bit tougher than at the beginning of the year." 

But McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has cast doubt on Wolff's claims about Mercedes' supposed lack of resource.

Andrea Stella does not believe Mercedes
Andrea Stella does not believe Mercedes

“I would like to believe you, but I actually don't believe you. I don't believe it, because thanks to the 2027 power unit regulations, all teams will have an allowance in their reporting for the cost-cap,” Stella said. 

“I'm sure that Mercedes, having seen that the rivals are kind of elevating the game, I'm sure they will now cash in on their development. Surely, it's happening on the ground.

“I'm sure the car in the windtunnel is quite a bit faster than the car they have on track, and they will want to now convert some of this potential into upgrades that make it to the real car. 

“I'm pretty sure that they will have upgrades. Obviously, it would be good if not, but I don't even want to think it.” 

Norris’s second straight win has boosted his hopes of defending his maiden F1 crown and moved him to within 83 points of the championship lead. 

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‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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