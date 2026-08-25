David Coulthard makes cheeky dig after Lando Norris equals F1 win record

David Coulthard joked that he is 'pissed off' after Lando Norris equalled his Formula 1 win record with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris got his F1 title defence back on track prior to the summer break, when he scored a first win of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Having shown strongly with a second-place finish in the Zandvoort sprint race last weekend, he further bolstered his outside hopes with a win on Sunday.

This pair of successes saw him equal the record of former McLaren driver and fellow Briton, Coulthard.

Norris celebrates in Zandvoort © XPB Images

Speaking of the Zandvoort race, Coulthard told the Up to Speed podcast: “I think what we saw was exactly why I love Formula 1.

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"We saw a driver at one with his car, at one with his team, and I don't really like to do this with you all, but I feel it's important for our Up To Speed listeners to be reminded: I did predict that Lando would win!”

Pointed out that Norris had equalled his haul of 13 grands prix victories, Coulthard joked: “Oh God, I’m so pissed off! So pissed off! He's a World Champion and has got 13 wins, haha! No, he was awesome. He deserves it.”

Also on 13 wins is F1 legend Alberto Ascari. With his next win, Norris will match Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Jack Brabham.

Norris took pole and the victory in Zandvoort

"[It was] a tough race," said Norris. "I said I need to put on a bit of a show for everyone for the final race here. I made it tough for myself, but a good race, well fought.

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"It was probably one of my better wins. We had to fight for it as well, but the pace was very strong. I managed things incredibly well.

"So I'm over the moon, very, very happy, and it was nice to win the final race here in Zandvoort."