Ukraine issues formal complaint to the FIA after ban lifted on Russian competitors

The Ukrainian Automobile Federation has reacted to the FIA lifting a long-standing ban on Russian competitors in motorsport.

FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem
FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem

The Ukrainian Automobile Federation (FAU) has filed a formal complaint with the FIA over its decision to lift a ban on Russians competing in international competitions.

At a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council on August 3, it was decided that a ban on Russian competitors from being able to compete under their national flag would be lifted. This was confirmed via an email from the FIA legal team on August 13.

The ban had been in place since March 2022, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin lost his F1 seat after the invasion, as Haas also cut ties with title partner Uralkali
Mazepin lost his F1 seat after the invasion, as Haas also cut ties with title partner Uralkali

While drivers from Russia and Belarus have still been able to compete during this time, there has been a stipulation that they cannot compete under their national flag, and must instead fly the FIA colours should they feature on a podium. Drivers had also been required to sign a commitment to neutrality, with their participation "subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA's principles of peace and political neutrality, until further notice".

The FAU was quick to appeal the decision, and has now lodged a formal complaint. 

As quoted by the BBC, FAU president Oleksandr Feldman stated: "This is a clear breach of the FIA statutes by the Russian Automobile Federation, which, as an FIA member organisation, is bound to comply with them.

"We urge the FIA president to take urgent action to have these offices closed, and for the Russian Automobile Federation to be sanctioned for its actions."

In its earlier appeal on August 15, the FAU emphasised that Russia's "armed aggression against Ukraine continues," and made clear its belief that if Russia and Belarus are permitted to return to the international stage, both would "use sport as a tool of state propaganda". 

It also warned that the decision "may have negative consequences for the unity of the international motorsport community".

Russia is still banned from hosting international motorsport competitions
Russia is still banned from hosting international motorsport competitions
© XPB Images

The FIA's decision to lift restrictions on competitors from the two countries came after the International Olympic Committee made a similar move.

In the communication announcing the initial decision, the FIA said: "This decision follows the measures previously adopted by the WMSC in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, as reflected in the circulars of 10 and 27 February 2023, which set out the scope of the emergency measures applicable, inter alia, to the Russian and Belarusian states, Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as events based in Russia and Belarus (FIA emergency measures).

"After consultation, the WMSC decided that the FIA emergency measures shall be revised to lift the restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as those relating to the display of their national symbols, colours, flags and anthems."

In a statement provided to Crash.net, the FIA said of the current situation: "The FIA has updated the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials following a vote by the World Motor Sport Council. This follows an announcement by the IOC on 7th July and similar guidance updates issued by other international sporting federations. The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus.

 
"The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future.”

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Ukraine issues formal complaint to the FIA after ban lifted on Russian competitors
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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