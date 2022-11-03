Mazepin was pictured DJing on his Instagram account at a recent Halloween-themed event.

The Russian driver drove for Haas during the 2021 F1 season alongside Mick Schumacher.

Haas decided to sack Mazepin ahead of the 2022 season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American outfit were also forced to terminate Russian title sponsor Uralkali, a company owned by Mazepin’s father, Dmitry Mazepin.

With the International Olympic Committee prohibiting Russian and Belarusian athletes from racing in international competitions, Mazepin’s future in motorsport has been restricted.

Even though the FIA have decided to allow Russian drivers to compete provided they participate in a neutral capacity, Mazepin has refused to do so.

Earlier this year, he told rsport.ria.ru: “People cannot be condemned. We are athletes and everyone has their own choices, which must be respected.

“Zhiltsov is not the only one, [Russian turned Israeli driver] Robert Shwartzman did the same. There is a question of personal considerations. Whether you want to give up your country for sport and it is more important for you or not- everyone chooses for himself, but I will not do it.”

Mazepin labelled the sanctions as “cancel culture against my country”.

“I don't agree with being in the sanctions,” Mazepin added. “I've said before I agree to fight it. Perhaps now is not the right time. If you look at the whole situation that is happening against athletes in the general case, it's cancel culture against my country.”