Bottas was set to make his debut at the 2022 event, but was forced to withdraw days before it started.

The 10-time grand prix winner will participate in the 2023 iteration, driving for Team Finland in the ROC Nations Cup (January 28) alongside two-time F1 champion and fellow Finn, Mika Hakkinen.

Bottas will also drive in the individual Race of Champions on January 29.

F1 retiree Sebastian Vettel and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick are also confirmed for the event.

Speaking of the news, Bottas said: “I’m really looking forward to being able to make my Race Of Champions debut at last. I’ve watched the event on TV for many years and I came so close to competing last year until I had to pull out at the last minute. It was tough watching everyone having so much fun throwing their cars around on the snow and ice in Sweden, so I’m glad I will now be joining them at Pite Havsbad in January.

“I’m also thrilled to be able to partner Mika Hakkinen for Team Finland in the ROC Nations Cup. I have become good friends with Mika over the years, but it will be a special treat to be able to race alongside him.

“We’ve both taken part in the Arctic Rally a few times so hopefully that can help us beat our Nordic neighbours – and everyone else. Then we’ll have to put our friendship aside again and try to beat each other in the individual Race Of Champions. Whatever happens I’m sure we will put on a great show for all the fans watching at the track and around the world.”

Hakkinen added: “It’s great that Valtteri will be joining us at the Race Of Champions in January. I was expecting to pair up with him for Team Finland last year, so all I can say is: better late than never! I can assure him the Race Of Champions really is as fun as it looks and to race on the snow and ice is brilliant.

“As we both grew up in about the only country that’s even colder than Pite Havsbad, we should have a chance. As for the secret to success? I might tell Valtteri before the ROC Nations Cup, but only if he promises to have forgotten it by the individual race the next day…”