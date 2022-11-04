The Red Bull owner died, aged 78, after building the energy drinks brand which expanded into football and F1 and crowned Max Verstappen as a two-time world champion.

The incredible stats behind Mateschitz’s wealth, according to Forbes

His net worth was $20.2 billion.

He was the 71st richest man in the world when he died.

He was the fourth richest sports team owner in the world in April 2022.

He owned an island in Fiji which he turned into a luxury resort complete with a $1.7m submarine for guests to use.

What now for Red Bull?

Mateschitz owned 49 percent of Red Bull. Chaleo Yoovidhya owned the other 51 percent. They formed Red Bull together in 1987.

Yoovidhya died in 2012 and his son, Chalerm, now has the 51 percent stake in Red Bull. Chalerm is worth $24.7 billion, Forbes report.

Mateschitz is survived by his son Mark, 29, who was “groomed as his successor” according to The Athletic.

Mark has never publicly spoken about his ambitions for Red Bull, and whether they include sport.

Red Bull owns football teams Leipzig (Germany), New York (US) and Salzburg (Austria), too.