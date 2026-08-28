Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes

Ferrari has been told to start backing Lewis Hamilton if it is serious about winning the 2026 F1 drivers' title.

Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley believes the team needs to “get behind” Lewis Hamilton if it is to stand any chance of winning the 2026 Formula 1 drivers’ championship. 

Hamilton was left frustrated with Ferrari’s strategy at the Dutch Grand Prix and felt the team’s failure to swap positions with team-mate Charles Leclerc cost him a potential podium finish and vital points for his championship bid. 

The seven-time world champion slipped to third place in the drivers’ championship standings after finishing fourth behind George Russell, though the pair are tied on points, 59 behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Smedley argued that Ferrari needs to be ruthless and take drastic action to have any hope of beating the Mercedes drivers to this year’s world championship and end the Italian outfit’s title drought. 

Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

“My opinion from the start has always been, if Ferrari want to have an impact on this world championship, they have to get behind him,” he told the High Performance Racing podcast.

“As hard as that is for Charles and the team that sits on that side of the garage with Charles and all the rest of it, they all work for Ferrari.

“Lewis has had the better run, and that's how it is this year. Lewis has had the better run and done the better job. And I think if they're going to steal points from Mercedes, they're going to do that as a team.

“They haven't got the best car consistently, but they have on occasions got the best car, and they're going to make it count then, and they're going to make sure that Lewis wins. 

“On all the other occasions, they're just going to make sure that they maximise Lewis' points. 

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton was not happy with Ferrari

“This is just about doing what is the sensible thing for the team and trying to maximise Ferrari's position in the world championship.”

Former Alpine and Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer agreed with Smedley and urged Ferrari to prioritise Hamilton if it is serious about winning the title.

“To me, you’ve got to focus on what your objective is,” Szafnauer said. 

“At a team where a drivers’ world championship for them is more meaningful than a constructors’ world championship… They’ve always been like this, which comes from old man Ferrari.

“So if that’s your objective, then you make every decision in order to meet that objective, and they are not doing it.” 

Hamilton was on a different strategy and had fresher tyres than Leclerc when he caught his team-mate, but lost vital time behind the Monegasque because overtaking is so difficult at Zandvoort. 

The 41-year-old Briton was only released when Leclerc was told to pit, but the damage had already been done, prompting a sarcastic radio message from Hamilton directed at the Ferrari pit wall. 

“Once you are on different strategies you do it, you just do it [swap positions,” Szafnauer added. 

“We used to have a rule that if you let the guy go by to attack the car in front, and he can’t get by the car in front but his team-mate is now worse off because he let him by, you swap them at the end. 

“It didn’t hurt you at all but at least you allowed that driver to have a chance at attacking. I think Lewis is probably thinking ‘had I got ahead a little bit earlier, I may have finished on that podium’.” 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari teases Michael Schumacher tribute livery for home F1 race at Monza
Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix 20 years
F1 News
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 News
'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari ‘scared’ to tell Hamilton and Leclerc what to do after strategy gaffe
Tension brewed between Leclerc and Hamilton at Zandvoort
F1 Feature
What Ferrari must learn from ruthless Mercedes F1 execution after strategic own goal
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari makes crucial upgraded F1 engine decision for Italian GP
2m ago
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
1h ago
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
F1 News
George Russell will serve F1 engine penalty but Mercedes unsure where
1h ago
George Russell will take a new engine before the season's end
F1 News
Why Williams is taking the blame for Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash
3h ago
Sainz and Albon came to blows at Zandvoort
F1 News
Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive driver swap
4h ago
George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Red Bull judges Liam Lawson’s F1 super-sub showing at Dutch GP
6h ago
Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull
F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher inspired Monza F1 race suits
6h ago
Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza
F1 News
Ukraine issues formal complaint to the FIA after ban lifted on Russian competitors
6h ago
Ben Sulayem is looking to remain in office beyond 12 years
F1 News
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo details F1 helmet collection, names drivers he’d like to swap with
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP