Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar has provided an injury update ahead of his planned return to Formula 1 action at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was forced to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining a small fracture to a bone in his wrist while completing a routine workout in the lead-up to the event.

This saw Liam Lawson step up for Racing Bulls for the weekend to partner Max Verstappen, with Yuki Tsuonda making his F1 return to fill the seat left vacant by the New Zealander.

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With a double-header involving the Italian and Spanish Grands Prix beginning this week, Red Bull shared an update on the Frenchman's situation via social media.

"Actually, it's my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever; so it's weird to be on the bench," said Hadjar.

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"I'm not happy about it, obviously, for me or the team. I want to be there every lap."

Pointing to the strapping surrounding his wrist, the Frenchman said: "You see where there's this space, it's where I got injured. It's not swollen, which is very good; it's a good sign.

Hadjar's wrist strapping was visible as he entered the Zandvoort paddock © XPB Images

"So it's healing fast. Every day, I have a bit more mobility, and I'm hopeful for Monza."

In the video, Hadjar's strong relationship with his engineers shines through, with chants of, "You're always sick," and the suggestion that he 'just wanted another week off' made in jest.

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It is reported that Red Bull will give Hadjar as much time as possible to recover from his injury, with Wednesday believed to be the final cut-off for Monza.

Should Hadjar fail to pass any fitness test that Red Bull has in place, it is likely that the Zandvoort pairings would be continued for another week.