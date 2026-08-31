Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar was forced to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury.

Hadjar hopes to be passed fit for the Italian Grand Prix
Hadjar hopes to be passed fit for the Italian Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Isack Hadjar has provided an injury update ahead of his planned return to Formula 1 action at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was forced to sit out the Dutch Grand Prix after sustaining a small fracture to a bone in his wrist while completing a routine workout in the lead-up to the event.

This saw Liam Lawson step up for Racing Bulls for the weekend to partner Max Verstappen, with Yuki Tsuonda making his F1 return to fill the seat left vacant by the New Zealander. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

With a double-header involving the Italian and Spanish Grands Prix beginning this week, Red Bull shared an update on the Frenchman's situation via social media.

"Actually, it's my first injury ever in my whole existence, career, whatever; so it's weird to be on the bench," said Hadjar. 

"I'm not happy about it, obviously, for me or the team. I want to be there every lap."

Pointing to the strapping surrounding his wrist, the Frenchman said: "You see where there's this space, it's where I got injured. It's not swollen, which is very good; it's a good sign.

Hadjar's wrist strapping was visible as he entered the Zandvoort paddock
Hadjar's wrist strapping was visible as he entered the Zandvoort paddock
© XPB Images

"So it's healing fast. Every day, I have a bit more mobility, and I'm hopeful for Monza."

In the video, Hadjar's strong relationship with his engineers shines through, with chants of, "You're always sick," and the suggestion that he 'just wanted another week off' made in jest. 

It is reported that Red Bull will give Hadjar as much time as possible to recover from his injury, with Wednesday believed to be the final cut-off for Monza.

Should Hadjar fail to pass any fitness test that Red Bull has in place, it is likely that the Zandvoort pairings would be continued for another week. 

Tags:

F1
2026
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Nikola Tsolov makes F1 debut with Racing Bulls in Imola test
Tsolov completed his first F1 test at Imola
F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict
F1 News
Red Bull blow as FIA reveals results of second F1 ADUO engine review
Red Bull is determined to have the best engine in F1
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda tells F1 teams “call me” after impressive Dutch GP cameo
Yuki Tsunoda impressed on his F1 return with Racing Bulls
F1 News
Red Bull boss responds to Nico Rosberg’s $80m Max Verstappen F1 salary claim
Verstappen has added two years onto his existing Red Bull deal
F1 News
Max Verstappen to take on 100 drivers in huge karting challenge
Verstappen will take on a 100 kart challenge at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Madring theft sparks police investigations in build-up to F1 debut
1m ago
F3 at the Madring
F1 News
Jenson Button backs Fernando Alonso to remain in F1 in final driver market twist
1h ago
Alonso's F1 future is yet to be confirmed
F1 News
Classic F1 cars out in Monaco for Ocean's Eleven movie prequel
4h ago
The Ocean's franchise and F1 have linked up at Monaco before
F1 News
Red Bull shares Isack Hadjar injury update ahead of Italian Grand Prix
5h ago
Hadjar hopes to be passed fit for the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Arvid Lindblad critical of "extreme" Zandvoort F1 penalty
30/08/26
Lindblad suffered an early penalty at Zandvoort

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
‘A perfect storm’ - Carlos Sainz concedes Williams ‘got principles wrong’ with 2026 F1 car
30/08/26
Carlos Sainz signed a new deal with Williams despite its on-track struggles
F1 News
McLaren boss reveals secret behind stunning F1 revival
30/08/26
Stella has been all smiles with McLaren's recent form
F1 News
What Toto Wolff’s “we haven't got the money” claim really means for Mercedes
30/08/26
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory
F1 News
F1 to ‘review’ chaotic Zandvoort start after Max Verstappen’s shunt
29/08/26
Max Verstappen smashes into the barriers in the opening stages
F1 News
How Max Verstappen's new deal has shielded F1 boss from uncomfortable questions
29/08/26
Verstappen with Domenicali in parc ferme