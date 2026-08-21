Details of Isack Hadjar injury and F1 recovery timeline emerge

Further details about Isack Hadjar's injury have been revealed.

Isack Hadjar is missing the Dutch Grand Prix
Isack Hadjar is missing the Dutch Grand Prix

More details have emerged about Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar’s injury that ruled him out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. 

Hadjar suffered a wrist injury while boxing in training over the F1 summer break and has been forced to sit out of the Zandvoort weekend, with Liam Lawson replacing him at Red Bull

The Frenchman’s absence also paved the way for a surprise return to F1 for Yuki Tsunoda, who is deputising in Lawson’s Racing Bulls for the resumption of the 2026 season. 

According to Sky Sports F1, Hadjar picked up a minor fracture and is expected to recover in time to take part in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on 6 September. 

Lawson is back in Red Bull colours this weekend
Lawson is back in Red Bull colours this weekend

“I’ve had a bit more detail from the Hadjar camp,” Craig Slater said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix. 

“Injury late last week was part of a routine training session, they think. He wasn’t doing anything different that he didn’t do three days a week in the gym.

“He does do some pad work, some boxing, hit some bags during his training, routinely, but did not hit a bag and feel pain. He became aware of the sensitivity the next morning and got it checked out by a doctor. 

“It’s a slight injury, hairline crack. They consulted the team doctor, they had a hand specialist involved and it’s a precaution that he’s not racing this weekend, to not risk things getting worse. 

“He will be here over the course of the race weekend. The expectation is with a fair wind, he should be back for Monza, is what I’m hearing. So it was a bit of a strange one.

“But it certainly wasn’t the case that he hit a bag and damaged his hand. It’s something that emerged the next morning.”

Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday
Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday

Hadjar was seen in the Zandvoort F1 paddock on Friday and had his left hand covered by his sleeve. 

According to French TV channel Canal+, MotoGP legend Marc Marquez advised Hadjar against rushing the recovery process from his wrist injury. 

“I literally landed, I hadn't even got off the plane,” Lawson said of how he learned of the news. “I had come from basically being on break and landed in the UK for what I thought was going to be obviously VCARB prep. 

"Alan [Permane] called me and basically he told me what was going on. So then my week changed pretty quickly.” 

Tags:

F1
Isack Hadjar
Liam Lawson
Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Racing Bulls
Details of Isack Hadjar injury and F1 recovery timeline emerge
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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