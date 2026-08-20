Max Verstappen reveals he was ‘closer to retiring’ from F1 than changing teams

Max Verstappen has admitted he was “closer to retiring” from Formula 1 than changing teams before committing to a new long-term deal with Red Bull.

Ahead of Verstappen’s home race at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Red Bull announced on Thursday morning that the four-time world champion had extended his contract with the team until the end of the 2030 F1 season.

Verstappen’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of 2028 and it is understood that his management held talks with McLaren about a possible switch for 2027. Verstappen was also linked with Mercedes.

When asked if he was ever close to joining another team, the 28-year-old Dutchman replied: “I think I was closer to retiring than changing team! But no, all good.”

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies face the media after Red Bull's announcement

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Verstappen, who was sat alongside Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies in a special news conference following the announcement, admitted: “I have to say, after the first few races, I said to Laurent, ‘don’t come to me with any kind of questions about the future! Because I didn’t even know if I want to stay’.”

Despite a difficult start to the 2026 season for Red Bull and the loss of several high profile personnel, including the looming departure of his long-serving race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren in 2028, Verstappen insisted he had no intention of leaving Red Bull.

“Of course a few names have left but at the same time, it’s still my family,” he explained. “I never felt the desire or need also to change just to change to another team to try and win somewhere else.

"If I feel well within within the team here, why should I? Because I know that they do everything for me, and they know that I do everything for them once I'm on the track trying to get the results.

“So, for me, no, this it does not feel like that, like with some of the other drivers. I'm just happy to be here and and continue to to drive here.”

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Max Verstappen signs his new Red Bull contract

Discussions with F1 key to long-term commitment

Verstappen has been the harshest critic of F1’s controversial new engine regulations that were introduced this year, and even threatened to quit altogether at one stage.

But his stance cooled after F1 announced a series of changes in the coming years.

Verstappen revealed that discussions with F1 and governing body the FIA about the future direction of the sport - and a possible return to V8 engines - were crucial in his decision to stay.

“I accepted kind of the situation that we’re in,” he added. “I’m personally, of course, I’m not happy with it [the new regulations].

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“But at the same time, with the discussions that I’ve had with F1 and FIA, already trying to make little improvements for next year or the year after, plus the year that I signed to, leaving the door open for a potential V8 return – I’m willing to accept that at the moment.

“It’s, let’s say, not fantastic. But I still love racing. I mean, it’s still a Formula 1 car. And some tracks are better than others. But, yeah, for sure we know that in some areas I think we can improve. So, hopefully, over the years it will get a little bit better.”