Max Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait

Max Verstappen is confident he can convert his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season into victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Verstappen became the first non Mercedes-powered driver to take pole this season as he outpaced his great F1 rival Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time by 0.298 seconds with a dominant qualifying performance.

The four-time world champion’s last pole and victory was at last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, but Verstappen is now fully focused on getting off the mark with his first win of the year.

"It's fantastic,” Verstappen said of his pole lap in parc ferme.

Verstappen celebrates ending his F1 pole drought

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"We have been trying many grands prix to get pole. Sometimes a bit closer than others but to finally get it, from where we started the season, pretty incredible.

"I'm happy with today and, for sure, I'm going to try and win tomorrow. When you start first, that's the target."

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference in Sepang, Verstappen added: “I think in general it's been an incredible result for us looking at the season, how it started for us, and the progression that we have made.

“At some tracks, we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend it was very positive for us. I think from FP1 we started quite well, and from then onwards, we've just been trying to improve the car further. Honestly, I'm very happy to be on pole here.

“It's tough always around here. It's very hot for ourselves, but for the cars, for the brakes, for the tyres. The race is definitely going to be a tough one. You have to manage a lot, and it's impossible to know at the moment, of course, who can do that the best.

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Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row

“But at the same time, also, there is a start where a lot of things can happen. So we just need to be aware, ready, and then we'll see how competitive we are in the race. But so far this weekend I've felt good, I've felt confident, and I hope we can show that again tomorrow.”

When he was asked if he is concerned about other drivers potentially sacrificing their one-lap performance for a stronger race-day set-up, Verstappen bluntly responded: “I'm confident in what I did. If others make bigger sacrifices, then good luck to them. But I'm ready.”