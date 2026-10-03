Max Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait

Max Verstappen has rated his chances of converting his first pole of F1 2026 into his first win of the season.

Max Verstappen hasn't won in F1 since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen hasn't won in F1 since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen is confident he can convert his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season into victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Verstappen became the first non Mercedes-powered driver to take pole this season as he outpaced his great F1 rival Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time by 0.298 seconds with a dominant qualifying performance. 

The four-time world champion’s last pole and victory was at last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, but Verstappen is now fully focused on getting off the mark with his first win of the year. 

"It's fantastic,” Verstappen said of his pole lap in parc ferme. 

Verstappen celebrates ending his F1 pole drought
Verstappen celebrates ending his F1 pole drought

"We have been trying many grands prix to get pole. Sometimes a bit closer than others but to finally get it, from where we started the season, pretty incredible.

"I'm happy with today and, for sure, I'm going to try and win tomorrow. When you start first, that's the target."

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference in Sepang, Verstappen added: “I think in general it's been an incredible result for us looking at the season, how it started for us, and the progression that we have made. 

“At some tracks, we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend it was very positive for us. I think from FP1 we started quite well, and from then onwards, we've just been trying to improve the car further. Honestly, I'm very happy to be on pole here.

“It's tough always around here. It's very hot for ourselves, but for the cars, for the brakes, for the tyres. The race is definitely going to be a tough one. You have to manage a lot, and it's impossible to know at the moment, of course, who can do that the best. 

Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row
Old F1 rivals Verstappen and Hamilton will share the front row

“But at the same time, also, there is a start where a lot of things can happen. So we just need to be aware, ready, and then we'll see how competitive we are in the race. But so far this weekend I've felt good, I've felt confident, and I hope we can show that again tomorrow.” 

When he was asked if he is concerned about other drivers potentially sacrificing their one-lap performance for a stronger race-day set-up, Verstappen bluntly responded: “I'm confident in what I did. If others make bigger sacrifices, then good luck to them. But I'm ready.”

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull
Max Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia starting grid after three penalties
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Verstappen beats Hamilton for first non Mercedes-powered 2026 pole
Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull's first pole of 2026
F1 Results
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full qualifying results
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso news with 'pure talent' claim
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
F1 Results
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full final practice results
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton warned over Bahrain GP incident as Ferrari hit with fine
Lewis Hamilton impeded Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen on racing Valentino Rossi: 'Do not hope to see him'
50s ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen will race against MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals how Ferrari “hit the sweet spot" in qualifying
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton secured his best qualifying result since Barcelona
F1 News
Lando Norris dismisses Bahrain GP qualifying excuses with blunt "just slow" admission
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait
1h ago
Max Verstappen hasn't won in F1 since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi
F1 News
Toto Wolff admits to Mercedes confusion over lack of qualifying pace
1h ago
Toto Wolff

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia starting grid after three penalties
2h ago
The top three qualifiers at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 News
Verstappen beats Hamilton for first non Mercedes-powered 2026 pole
2h ago
Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull's first pole of 2026
F1 News
Mercedes drivers without cooling vests in Malaysia due to F1 cost cap
3h ago
George Russell will not wear a cooling vest in Malaysia
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso news with 'pure talent' claim
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Fernando Alonso
F1 News
F1 fans blast Bahrain GP in Malaysia organisers after transport chaos
5h ago
Swathes of F1 fans experienced a logistical nightmare after Friday practice