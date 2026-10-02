Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full Friday practice results
Full results from Friday practice at the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
The opening session for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was topped by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as Sepang returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017.
The ongoing war in Iran forced April's Bahrain Grand Prix to be cancelled from its original calendar slot, though organisers had hoped to be able to reschedule it for later in the year.
But with continued uncertainty in the region, the Bahrain Grand Prix organisers have elected to organise the race 6000km away in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit.
F1 last raced in Malaysia in 2017, with Max Verstappen winning on that day. Since then, he has become a four-time world champion, and kicked off this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix fastest in FP1.
He posted a 1m37.520s in his Red Bull ahead of George Russell, with the Azerbaijan winner trailing Verstappen in his Mercedes with a 1m37.903s.
Isack Hadjar, who will take a grid penalty for an engine change, was third in the sister Red Bull ahead of the leading Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth for Mercedes.
LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia practice
Lewis Hamilton was sixth at the end of FP1 in the second of the Ferraris, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly heading the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, as Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi.
Both McLaren drivers were outside of the top 10 at the end of FP1.
2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP1 results
|2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP1 results
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m37.520s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m37.903s
|3
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m38.303s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m38.367s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m38.580s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m38.590s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m38.715s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m39.106s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m39.197s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m39.211s
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m39.276s
|12
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m39.293s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m39.548s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m39.683s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m40.158s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m40.311s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m40.321s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m40.413s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m40.531s
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m40.605s
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.800s
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m40.820s