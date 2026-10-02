Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full Friday practice results

The opening session for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was topped by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as Sepang returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017.

The ongoing war in Iran forced April's Bahrain Grand Prix to be cancelled from its original calendar slot, though organisers had hoped to be able to reschedule it for later in the year.

But with continued uncertainty in the region, the Bahrain Grand Prix organisers have elected to organise the race 6000km away in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit.

F1 last raced in Malaysia in 2017, with Max Verstappen winning on that day. Since then, he has become a four-time world champion, and kicked off this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix fastest in FP1.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Bahrain GP © XPB Images

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He posted a 1m37.520s in his Red Bull ahead of George Russell, with the Azerbaijan winner trailing Verstappen in his Mercedes with a 1m37.903s.

Isack Hadjar, who will take a grid penalty for an engine change, was third in the sister Red Bull ahead of the leading Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth for Mercedes.

LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia practice

Lewis Hamilton was sixth at the end of FP1 in the second of the Ferraris, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly heading the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, as Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi.

Both McLaren drivers were outside of the top 10 at the end of FP1.

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2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP1 results

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP1 results 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m37.520s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m37.903s 3 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m38.303s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m38.367s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m38.580s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m38.590s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m38.715s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m39.106s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m39.197s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m39.211s 11 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m39.276s 12 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m39.293s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m39.548s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m39.683s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m40.158s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m40.311s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m40.321s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m40.413s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m40.531s 20 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m40.605s 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.800s 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.820s