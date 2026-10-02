Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full Friday practice results

Full results from Friday practice at the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Bahrain GP
George Russell, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Bahrain GP
© XPB Images

The opening session for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was topped by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as Sepang returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017. 

The ongoing war in Iran forced April's Bahrain Grand Prix to be cancelled from its original calendar slot, though organisers had hoped to be able to reschedule it for later in the year. 

But with continued uncertainty in the region, the Bahrain Grand Prix organisers have elected to organise the race 6000km away in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit. 

F1 last raced in Malaysia in 2017, with Max Verstappen winning on that day. Since then, he has become a four-time world champion, and kicked off this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix fastest in FP1. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Bahrain GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Bahrain GP
© XPB Images

He posted a 1m37.520s in his Red Bull ahead of George Russell, with the Azerbaijan winner trailing Verstappen in his Mercedes with a 1m37.903s. 

Isack Hadjar, who will take a grid penalty for an engine change, was third in the sister Red Bull ahead of the leading Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth for Mercedes. 

LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia practice

Lewis Hamilton was sixth at the end of FP1 in the second of the Ferraris, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly heading the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, as Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi. 

Both McLaren drivers were outside of the top 10 at the end of FP1. 

2026 F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP1 results

                2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - FP1 results
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m37.520s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m37.903s
3Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m38.303s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m38.367s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m38.580s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m38.590s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m38.715s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m39.106s
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m39.197s
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m39.211s
11Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m39.276s
12Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m39.293s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m39.548s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m39.683s
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m40.158s
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m40.311s
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m40.321s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m40.413s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m40.531s
20Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m40.605s
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.800s
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m40.820s

Tags:

Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Full Friday practice results
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen dodges boycott questions over F1’s Middle East races
Max Verstappen has voiced concerns about ending the season in the Middle East
F1 News
How Max Verstappen would fix F1 and the changes he would make
Max Verstappen has been highly critical of F1 this season
F1 News
Max Verstappen counters Lewis Hamilton’s stance on F1’s Middle East races
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Red Bull rejects Azerbaijan GP strategy criticism as team orders stance explained
Laurent Mekies defended Red Bull's handling of its Baku strategy
F1 Results
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full race results after penalties
2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
Max Verstappen leads defence of Franco Colapinto after "harsh" race ban demand
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 2026 Azerbaijan GP

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen sets the early pace in F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
28m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia?
12h ago
Rain stopped the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Start time and TV schedule
13h ago
F1 will return to Malaysia in October
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
13h ago
The Bahrain GP in Malaysia is set to be held in the afternoon
F1 News
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia for free on Apple TV
16h ago
The Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell’s big Mercedes upgrade hope as breakthrough explained
17h ago
George Russell has made a breakthrough with how best to drive his Mercedes car
F1 News
Lando Norris explains double apology to Franco Colapinto
17h ago
Lando Norris backtracked on his scathing criticism of Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Three F1 drivers to be hit with grid penalties in Malaysia
18h ago
Arvid Lindblad is set to start from the back in Malaysia
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals drastic measures to avoid “silly” Fred Vasseur rumours
18h ago
Charles Leclerc switched off his social media in response to the rumours
F1 News
Fernando Alonso discloses true motivation behind extended F1 stay
19h ago
Fernando Alonso has explained his decision to stay in F1