F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full race results

Mercedes' George Russell won a dramatic Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Russell started the race from pole position and looked dominant, until a safety car was called when Williams' Alex Albon crashed on lap 29.

This reset the pack, though Russell led at the restart before a second safety car was called due to a multi-car collision at Turn 1 between both Alpines and Lando Norris in the McLaren.

Max Verstappen had come from eighth on the grid to run second following the first safety car, after passing McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1.

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The Red Bull driver hounded Russell for the final laps, but came up just 0.1s short on the run to the chequered flag.

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Isack Hadjar finished third in the sister Red Bull on his return from a hand injury, while Charles Leclerc was the leading Ferrari in fourth.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli came from 16th on the grid to fifth in the sister Mercedes, while Arvid Lindblad in the Racing Bull snatched seventh at the end.

He led the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, while Carlos Sainz was 10th in the Williams.

Piastri dropped out of the points after a lock-up late on, with the McLaren 14th. Valtteri Bottas was a late crasher, while both Aston Martins failed to finish due to technical issues.

George Russell dominated the race in Baku

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2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 51 laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0.1s 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 10.7s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 14.1s 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14.5s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 22.3s 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls 31.1s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 31.1s 9 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 31.9s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 32.4s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 33.2s 12 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls 34.0s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 34.2s 14 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 36.4s 15 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 41.4s DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team Crash DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team Collision DNF Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team Collision DNF Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team Collision DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team Crash DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Technical DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Technical