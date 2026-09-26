F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes' George Russell won a dramatic Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Russell started the race from pole position and looked dominant, until a safety car was called when Williams' Alex Albon crashed on lap 29.
This reset the pack, though Russell led at the restart before a second safety car was called due to a multi-car collision at Turn 1 between both Alpines and Lando Norris in the McLaren.
Max Verstappen had come from eighth on the grid to run second following the first safety car, after passing McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1.
The Red Bull driver hounded Russell for the final laps, but came up just 0.1s short on the run to the chequered flag.
Isack Hadjar finished third in the sister Red Bull on his return from a hand injury, while Charles Leclerc was the leading Ferrari in fourth.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli came from 16th on the grid to fifth in the sister Mercedes, while Arvid Lindblad in the Racing Bull snatched seventh at the end.
He led the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, while Carlos Sainz was 10th in the Williams.
Piastri dropped out of the points after a lock-up late on, with the McLaren 14th. Valtteri Bottas was a late crasher, while both Aston Martins failed to finish due to technical issues.
2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|51 laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0.1s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10.7s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|14.1s
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14.5s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|22.3s
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|31.1s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|31.1s
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|31.9s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|32.4s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|33.2s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|34.0s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|34.2s
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|36.4s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|41.4s
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Crash
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Collision
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Collision
|DNF
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|Collision
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|Crash
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|Technical
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|Technical