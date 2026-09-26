F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Mercedes' George Russell won a dramatic Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Russell started the race from pole position and looked dominant, until a safety car was called when Williams' Alex Albon crashed on lap 29. 

This reset the pack, though Russell led at the restart before a second safety car was called due to a multi-car collision at Turn 1 between both Alpines and Lando Norris in the McLaren. 

Max Verstappen had come from eighth on the grid to run second following the first safety car, after passing McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1. 

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The Red Bull driver hounded Russell for the final laps, but came up just 0.1s short on the run to the chequered flag. 

Isack Hadjar finished third in the sister Red Bull on his return from a hand injury, while Charles Leclerc was the leading Ferrari in fourth. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli came from 16th on the grid to fifth in the sister Mercedes, while Arvid Lindblad in the Racing Bull snatched seventh at the end. 

He led the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, while Carlos Sainz was 10th in the Williams. 

Piastri dropped out of the points after a lock-up late on, with the McLaren 14th. Valtteri Bottas was a late crasher, while both Aston Martins failed to finish due to technical issues. 

George Russell dominated the race in Baku
George Russell dominated the race in Baku

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Laps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team51 laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0.1s
3Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing10.7s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP14.1s
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team14.5s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP22.3s
7Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls31.1s
8Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team31.1s
9Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team31.9s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team32.4s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team33.2s
12Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls34.0s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team34.2s
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team36.4s
15Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team41.4s
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 TeamCrash
DNFPierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamCollision
DNFFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 TeamCollision
DNFLando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 TeamCollision
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 TeamCrash
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamTechnical
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamTechnical

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George Russell
Max Verstappen
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full race results
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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