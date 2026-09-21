How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday in Baku

All the information on how to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place from 24-26 September in Baku. 

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks the start of a triple-header of F1 races and a brutal run of nine scheduled races to conclude the 2026 season. 

Round 15 of the 2026 F1 season heads to Baku, where Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be looking to further extend his grip on the title race. 

Victory last time out at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid saw Antonelli increase his championship lead over team-mate George Russell to 81 points. 

Antonelli is 81 points clear of Russell
Antonelli is 81 points clear of Russell

How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the UK? 

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs from 24-26 September. The race takes place on Saturday this year, with the rest of the weekend schedule brought forward by a day. 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners 

Verstappen has two wins in Baku - including last year's race
Verstappen has two wins in Baku - including last year's race

Here are all the Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years. 

2025 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2024 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 

2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 

2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) *

* Baku’s F1 debut in 2016 took place under the European Grand Prix banner 

** The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

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How to watch the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday in Baku
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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