‘I’m not in the fight’ - George Russell faces up to brutal F1 title reality

George Russell is facing up to the brutal reality that he is likely to be defeated in this year’s Formula 1 title race.

The 28-year-old Briton could only finish fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix and was beaten by Mercedes team-mate and direct title rival Andrea Kimi Antonelli for a fifth consecutive event.

Russell is second in the drivers’ standings but now trails Antonelli by a massive 81 points. The 20-year-old Italian scored his eighth victory in 14 races in Madrid and now looks unbeatable in the championship.

There are nine races still scheduled for the rest of the season but there are doubts over the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi because of the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

Russell in Madrid © XPB Images

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Either way, Russell no longer things he can turn things around.

“I'm not going to say it's over, but it's exceptionally unlikely that I'm in this fight,” Russell conceded after the race in Spain.

“I'm not even thinking about being in the fight because I don't think I am in the fight. It almost just allows me to focus race by race and just try and win as many as possible.

“What will be, will be, but… Yeah, that's where we are right now.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff remains confident Russell can still become a world champion in the future, even if this year’s title ultimately slips him by.

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Antonelli celebrates his eighth win of 2026

“You can have good races, bad races, good years and bad years, but we're talking about the driver that has won everything that you could have potentially won before,” Wolff said.

“Every single karting championship, Formula 3 in his rookie year, Formula 2 in his rookie year, went into the Williams. We're talking about the top driver.

“We need to find out what is it for him to be able to unleash that potential and of course, there's the psychological side. If you have a run like him this year, you're taking a beating.

“But the great ones, they recover. And I think that George has all it needs to fight for championships and even if that one has maybe sailed, there will be more.”

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