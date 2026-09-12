Madrid's biggest challenge could force F1 drivers into "grandmother driving"

Formula 1 drivers could be forced into “grandmother driving” in order to combat the “biggest challenge” posed by the new Madrid street circuit, Andrea Kimi Antonelli has predicted.

Tyre degradation is set to play a major factor in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, with high levels of thermal degradation of the rubber, and front-left graining, experienced throughout practice.

F1 teams could face a big strategy dilemma as a result, and Antonelli jokingly suggested the first stint could be dominated by some uncharacteristically slow driving.

“It's a track where you have many kind of corners, high-speed, low-speed, chicanes, so not easy to get the car in the right window,” said Antonelli, who was pipped to pole position by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The top three qualifiers for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix

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“As well with tyres, I think was not easy to find the right balance between the first sector and the end of the lap. A trick track, but I think the biggest challenge is going to be tomorrow, because degradation seems to be quite high.

“Probably it's going to be grandmother driving in the first laps but let's see. We saw in the long run how steep the degradation can be, especially if you push too early. So, let's see.

“We'll try to see in the moment. Maybe tomorrow we go in the race, and the degradation's going to be much lower, so we just need to see in the moment.”

After extreme tyre degradation in opening practice, Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell revealed fears over tyre wear for Sunday’s race at the new Madring.

"There's a big question mark over the tyre degradation. In FP1 with the tyre degradation we all had, we thought a six-stop race would be the fastest way!" Russell half-joked.

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Degradation has been high so far at the Madring

"I'm sure tyre degradation will be better on Sunday but with the big long La Monumental, it really hurts the tyres and that will be a challenge for everyone.”

Overtaking is also set to be incredibly tricky.

“Overtaking I think it's going to be very difficult,” Antonelli said. “In practice I spent two laps behind the Williams trying to painfully get past but it was just really difficult, especially because the deg is quite big.

“When you're behind, you start sliding more, and it just makes your life a bit tougher. The only thing you can do is trying to put pressure on the car in front, trying to make them do a mistake or make them deg a bit more, and then you try to play with strategy.

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“But yeah, especially when you have a very similar pace, it’s difficult to make a move.”