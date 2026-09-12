Lewis Hamilton risks Madrid F1 penalty after crash and ignoring Ferrari orders

Lewis Hamilton has risked a potential penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton driving with damage to his Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton driving with damage to his Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton could be in trouble with the FIA stewards after driving his Ferrari Formula 1 car in an unsafe condition following a crash in final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton looked set to go fastest but put his Ferrari in the wall at the final corner, causing the second red flag during an F1 session at the new Madrid street circuit. 

Hamilton managed to reverse his Ferrari out and got moving again, but his front wing was stuck under his car, causing major damage to his SF-26 in the process including a puncture to his front right tyre. 

Hamilton repeatedly ignored instructions from Ferrari to stop his car, insisting he could make it back to the pits. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"Stop in the safest place possible," Hamilton was told by his race engineer Carlo Santi. 

Hamilton replied: "If I can make it back I will. If not, I will do it safely."

Santi then said: "We have a puncture on the front right."

To which, Hamilton responded: "I can see that."

The 41-year-old Briton finally gave up on his attempts to get back to the pits around half way through the lap and parked up his Ferrari. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

F1’s 2026 sporting regulations state that "driving with, or failing to stop a car with significant or obvious damage" in a free practice session could be met with a reprimand or a grid penalty. 

Race control has not yet confirmed that Hamilton is under investigation for the incident, which has caused a lengthy delay to running in FP3. 

Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc currently heads the timesheets in final practice. 

Sky Sports F1 analyst Anthony Davidson suggested the stewards could come down hard on Hamilton. 

"Any young driver that is watching this right now, you don't do that. You just don't do that," Davidson said. 

"That's what you could have tried to do [get back to the pits] but that rule is there for a reason. 

"If it went under the car completely and jacked your front wheels up and there were marshals on the track, you've got to think of all these scenarios."

He added: "The team need to give him more information.

"They need to say the front wing is under your car and the Race Director is going to give us a penalty over this."

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton risks Madrid F1 penalty after crash and ignoring Ferrari instructions
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
‘Nasty’ Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses
Lewis Hamilton got in the way of several of his F1 rivals
F1 News
Charles Leclerc forced to use old Ferrari engine after Monza crash
Charles Leclerc is running Ferrari's old engine
F1 News
George Russell fastest in first-ever Madrid F1 practice
George Russell comes into the weekend 66 points behind Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton clarifies stance on Ferrari preferential treatment
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want preferential treatment at Ferrari
F1 News
'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit
The centerpiece of the Madring
F1 News
Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash
Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend

Latest News

F1 News
Antonelli tops final Madrid F1 practice delayed by Hamilton shunt
4m ago
Kimi Antonelli has topped two of the three practice sessions in Madrid
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton risks Madrid F1 penalty after crash and ignoring Ferrari orders
51m ago
Lewis Hamilton driving with damage to his Ferrari
F1 News
Dull Madring racing debut gives worrying indication for F1 Spanish GP
2h ago
F3 cars on Turn 12 in Madrid
F1 News
Max Verstappen details Red Bull’s true F1 engine reality after FIA ADUO verdict
2h ago
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is not seeing the same numbers as the FIA
F1 News
Arvid Lindblad counts the cost of Madrid F1 shunt
18h ago
Lindblad suffered a heavy crash in FP2

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen gives uninspiring verdict of new Madrid F1 circuit
18h ago
Verstappen isn't a fan of the Madring
F1 News
Antonelli sets pace as Lindblad crash causes first F1 red flag at Madrid
19h ago
Kimi Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
‘Nasty’ Hamilton branded ‘dangerous’ by F1 rivals after Madrid near-misses
21h ago
Lewis Hamilton got in the way of several of his F1 rivals
F1 News
Charles Leclerc forced to use old Ferrari engine after Monza crash
21h ago
Charles Leclerc is running Ferrari's old engine
F1 News
Mohammed Ben Sulayem makes bizarre Fernando Alonso F1 help claim
22h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Fernando Alonso