Arvid Lindblad counts the cost of Madrid F1 shunt

Arvid Lindblad caused the only red flag on Friday at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Lindblad suffered a heavy crash in FP2
Lindblad suffered a heavy crash in FP2
© XPB Images

Arvid Lindblad has detailed how his crash in second practice will affect the remainder of his weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Lindblad was one of the surprise pace-setters at the Madring on Friday, as he put his Racing Bulls car into fourth place when the qualifying simulations were completed at the midpoint of the hour-long session. 

However, not long after, the Briton's track time came to an abrupt end, when he lost control of his car on the entry of Turn 13, and slammed into the barriers.

Lindblad had strong pace before his crash
Lindblad had strong pace before his crash
© XPB Images

As a result of the impact, the session was red-flagged, with marshals able to then recover the Racing Bulls car and complete the necessary barrier repairs. 

"I'm all right," confirmed Lindblad. "I feel fine, honestly. 

"It looked quite bad, but actually the impact was not very hard. Charles [Leclerc] did it in a much more spectacular fashion in Monza."

Lindblad's car sustained heavy damage in the impact, with the floor, front and rear wings, and suspension all visibly damaged.

Racing Bulls will hope there is no gearbox damage from the shunt
Racing Bulls will hope there is no gearbox damage from the shunt

"Yeah, there's a bit of damage," he added. "It's a good amount, quite a lot, but um nothing that's not repairable. So, I just apologise to the engineers, but especially the mechanics, because they've got a bit of extra work tonight, unfortunately."

Referencing his pace prior to the crash, Lindblad said: "The speed was good. We were P4 on merit. Every lap we did in FP2, we were fast, so that's the most important thing. 

"We know that qualifying is the more important thing on this track, so we're good there. And yes, we missed a little bit of the long run, but honestly, no one got a proper long run. So I think we're in a decent place for tomorrow. I'm just going to focus on resetting tonight, trying to block out what happened, and just take the good learnings from today."

Tags:

F1
2026
Spain
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad counts the cost of Madrid F1 shunt
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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