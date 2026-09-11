2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Verstappen in Madrid
Verstappen in Madrid
© XPB Images

George Russell led the way in first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix on the all-new Madring circuit. 

Russell needs a strong weekend if he is to boost his flagging F1 world title hopes, and he began in perfect fashion as he came out on top over team-mate Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2. 

Ferrari followed with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton, in a session that saw the latter accused of blocking on three occasions. However, highlighting the problem of traffic on the layout, Hamilton was also on the receiving end at least twice. 

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Liam Lawson completed the top 10. 

It was another tough session for Williams and Cadillac, although the headline of the session was that the hour was completed without a red flag interuption. 

The full results from free practice one can be found below. 

F1 Spanish GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.077s28
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.363s27
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.536s27
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.620s27
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.703s25
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.947s27
7Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.033s28
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.148s22
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m35.529s26
10Liam LawsonNWZOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.539s26
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m35.652s27
12Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m35.757s25
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.834s24
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.933s23
15Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.473s27
16Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m36.757s24
17Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m36.870s30
18Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m36.939s16
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m37.254s26
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.591s25
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m38.150s26
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m38.818s25

 

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2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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