2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
George Russell led the way in first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix on the all-new Madring circuit.
Russell needs a strong weekend if he is to boost his flagging F1 world title hopes, and he began in perfect fashion as he came out on top over team-mate Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2.
Ferrari followed with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton, in a session that saw the latter accused of blocking on three occasions. However, highlighting the problem of traffic on the layout, Hamilton was also on the receiving end at least twice.
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Liam Lawson completed the top 10.
It was another tough session for Williams and Cadillac, although the headline of the session was that the hour was completed without a red flag interuption.
The full results from free practice one can be found below.
F1 Spanish GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.077s
|28
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.363s
|27
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.536s
|27
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m34.620s
|27
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.703s
|25
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m34.947s
|27
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.033s
|28
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.148s
|22
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.529s
|26
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.539s
|26
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.652s
|27
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m35.757s
|25
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.834s
|24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.933s
|23
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.473s
|27
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.757s
|24
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m36.870s
|30
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m36.939s
|16
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.254s
|26
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m37.591s
|25
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m38.150s
|26
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m38.818s
|25