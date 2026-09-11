2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Friday Practice Results

George Russell led the way in first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix on the all-new Madring circuit.

Russell needs a strong weekend if he is to boost his flagging F1 world title hopes, and he began in perfect fashion as he came out on top over team-mate Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2.

Ferrari followed with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton, in a session that saw the latter accused of blocking on three occasions. However, highlighting the problem of traffic on the layout, Hamilton was also on the receiving end at least twice.

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

It was another tough session for Williams and Cadillac, although the headline of the session was that the hour was completed without a red flag interuption.

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The full results from free practice one can be found below.

F1 Spanish GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Spanish GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.077s 28 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.363s 27 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.536s 27 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m34.620s 27 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.703s 25 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.947s 27 7 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.033s 28 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.148s 22 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.529s 26 10 Liam Lawson NWZ Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.539s 26 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.652s 27 12 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m35.757s 25 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.834s 24 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.933s 23 15 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.473s 27 16 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.757s 24 17 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m36.870s 30 18 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.939s 16 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.254s 26 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.591s 25 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m38.150s 26 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m38.818s 25