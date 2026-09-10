What Kimi Antonelli wants to ‘avoid at all costs’ in F1 title hunt

Kimi Antonelli has outlined what he wants to "avoid at all costs" as he hunts a maiden F1 world title.

Kimi Antonelli is on target to become F1's youngest world champion
Kimi Antonelli is on target to become F1's youngest world champion

Andrea Kimi Antonelli says he wants to avoid thinking about winning this year’s Formula 1 world championship while driving “at all costs”. 

The 20-year-old remains on track to become F1’s youngest-ever world champion after extending his lead at the top of the standings following his stunning comeback victory at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Antonelli now heads Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 66 points, while he is 76 points clear of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, and 96 ahead of reigning world champion Lando Norris with 10 scheduled races remaining. 

“There’s a long way to go and I don't really want to drive thinking about championship,” Antonelli said ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. 

Antonelli celebrates in Monza
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
© XPB Images

“I think Monza was the proof that I wasn't driving thinking about or worrying about championship. I was just driving to win, to do my best. So, that's the mindset. 

“Of course, there might be occasion in the future where before taking a certain decision, I might think about championship. 

“But the thing I want to avoid is driving, going on track for free practice or qualifying or even a race, thinking about or worrying about championship. That's the thing I want to avoid at all costs.” 

Antonelli admitted it can be hard to not get “over-excited” amid the success he is enjoying this year, but said a team bonding go-karting session after his win on home soil at Monza helped bring him back down to Earth. 

"It is tough sometimes to stay calm or not to get too over-excited,” the Italian conceded.  

Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China

“For sure, after Monza, that day overall was very exciting. But, for example, then going karting on Monday helped me to go back to earth, just go back to the ground.

“It was a good fun day with the team and it was also a way to remind myself where I came from, all the journey that was done. So, that was a good way to, first of all, have fun, to train, and then also to go back to earth. 

“Pressure, I try to embrace it as much as possible. I try to see it as a positive thing and try to see it as an opportunity to shine. So for sure that’s also what is helping me to stay calm under difficult situations.”

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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What Kimi Antonelli wants to ‘avoid at all costs’ in F1 title hunt
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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