How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had a frank discussion about their clash at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza

Charles Leclerc has revealed he took responsibility for the clash with Lewis Hamilton at Monza in clear-the-air talks between the Ferrari Formula 1 team-mates. 

Hamilton and Leclerc made headlines for their collision at the first corner at the start of last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix and the subsequent fallout. 

After making an aggressive dive down the inside at Turn 1, Hamilton was shoved onto the gravel by Leclerc at the exit of the left-hander of the chicane, which resulted in him plummeting down the order. 

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Leclerc says he and Hamilton discussed the incident after the race in a bid to put the matter behind them quickly. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

“On the rules of engagement, I think it’s clear that we never want to see a car of the same team in the grass,” Leclerc said. “After reviewing, I spoke with Lewis. I obviously know I went too far in Turn 2 and I said it to Lewis, and I think it’s very clear what we should do, or should avoid going forward. 

“The only thing I can say is that it definitely did not affect the good relationship that we have, and it will not affect anything going forward. That is the most important for me.

“I know we are driving for Ferrari, and if there's one race where you don't want that to happen is in Monza, and when these things happens at our home race, then it does a huge mess outside. 

“However, looking at the race from outside, there's been also some friction between other teammates, and the only thing we end up speaking of is Lewis and I, which  don't think it's quite right. 

“But that doesn’t mean that we did everything perfect. I didn't in Turn 2 and for that I've been straight away very clear with with Lewis after reviewing the images.”

Leclerc said he and Hamilton have put the clash behind them
Leclerc said he and Hamilton have put the clash behind them

The Monegasque added: “I think the most important thing now is that we clarified the situation. 

“We talked. I told Lewis how I felt, Lewis told me what he felt and I think we fully agree with both of our views in hindsight when we speak without the emotions of the race. 

“It happens and it’s not the last time it will happen I’m sure, because it’s the kind of thing that happen in racing, particularly when we are starting so close to each other so often. 

“But surely it's not a situation that we want to find ourselves in again and that is very clear for Lewis and for myself.”

Hamilton echoed Leclerc’s comments and praised his team-mate’s “maturity” for not “shying away from having a discussion” about their clash. 

"I think what's great is that there was no shying away from having a discussion,” the seven-time world champion said. “We sat face to face, just him and me, and talked about it, and we were just both open and honest, and we squashed it, and we can move on. 

"I think that shows maturity from him, and I think it's healthiest. It's a relationship we have built over time. Of course, there's going to be frustrations, and there's going to be times where we're here. There will, I'm sure, be more times we are close because we're very close in pace. 

"We both want to win just as much as each other, and we both want to do well for the team as well."

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How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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