Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash

Charles Leclerc has provided an update on his health following his violent crash at the Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend
Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend

Charles Leclerc has declared himself fit to race at this weekend’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix following his huge Monza crash. 

Leclerc had a massive crash at the Parabolica at the end of the second lap of last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix when he lost control of his Ferrari with a sudden snap at the final corner. 

The Monegasque appeared to be winded from the violent accident but walked away unscathed and was cleared following precautionary checks at the on-site medical centre. 

Leclerc suffered from blurred vision in the aftermath, as well as neck pain, but has been deemed fit enough to race this weekend in Madrid after undergoing additional health checks. 

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
© XPB Images

"I will be 100 percent fine. It was only right after the crash that was just a little bit strange and felt a little bit dizzy, but very quickly from Monday afternoon I felt better," Leclerc said on Thursday. 

"I had quite a few treatments for the neck because that's that's where most of the shock went and I'm feeling good now, so I'm ready for this weekend."

Asked if there was any doubt in his mind that he would be able to drive this weekend in Spain, Leclerc replied: “No, not to that extent. I felt the tightness and probably a bit of the pain in the neck on Monday. 

“But in terms of vision, it was very short. Right after I got into the car, it was just one eye was maybe not working properly. But then it was fully fine after a few seconds. So, I was not too worried.

“I knew it was a big shock, and obviously, that's never a good thing for the body, but straightaway I could see quite nicely.”

Leclerc appeared winded in the aftermath of the accident
Leclerc appeared winded in the aftermath of the accident

Leclerc will be looking to put the incident - and first-lap clash with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton - behind him heading into this weekend. 

The 28-year-old claimed he and Hamilton have cleared the air after their opening lap spat during talks after a nightmare home race for Ferrari. 

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Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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