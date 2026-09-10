What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend

Lewis Hamilton had ‘clear discussion’ with Ferrari boss after operational failures and “longer-term process” of improving Ferrari communication

Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton has detailed Ferrari talks that focus on the "longer-term process" after a clash with team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Hamilton and Leclerc made contact at the Rettifilo chicane on lap one of Ferrari's home race, with the former being put out on the gravel and dropping down the order. Although the seven-time champion was able to recover to the track and eventually finished in seventh place, the result left his slender Formula 1 championship hopes in tatters. 

In the week since, the Briton has held talks with both Ferrari and Leclerc in a bid to prevent a repeat of these errors, with this instance following in the wake of a failure to execute team orders in Zandvoort. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

Asked if he expects anything to change in the short-term, Hamilton said: "I think it's a longer-term process. 

"There are so many moving parts, there are a lot of people, there's a culture that's been there for a long, long time, so moving the big pieces is not so easy and we're just taking one step at a time

"That starts with discussing with management, which internally we have, and then it just comes to executing how we can, and it just doesn't happen overnight.

"We try things and then we'll see where we can be better, and then, we'll eventually get to the point where we want."

As poor as Sunday's Monza race was, however, things could have been far worse for Ferrari after Hamilton avoided dropping out of qualifying in Q2 by just 0.001s, with Leclerc safe by only 0.008s.

Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly called Ferrari out
Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly called Ferrari out

On what has been done to smooth the operational issues behind these problems, he added: "Starting from Monday, we just had a clear-out discussion, and naturally, we're focused on that, and that's the positives to working through the past. That's the place where we have real communication, and that's important for me and for Charles as well."

Turning to his championship hopes, with Antonelli now 79 points clear, when asked if the title was still within reach, he said: "Nothing is, but it's gonna happen at some point, so it's fine. 

"The fact is, Charles and I are doing this there, and he's done a fantastic job, and we're just both trying to do our best each weekend."

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What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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