Fernando Alonso gives two-word answer to F1 future question amid 2027 hints

Fernando Alonso was in a playful mood as he teased the media amid questions about his Formula 1 future ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

The two-time world champion’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the current season but he is yet to make a final decision on whether he will continue to race in F1 next year.

During the press conference ahead of his second home race at the new Madrid circuit, Alonso gave little away about his plans for 2027 and beyond.

Asked when an announcement about his future could be expected, a smiling Alonso replied: “Not soon.”

Alonso is having a miserable season with Aston Martin

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Pushed on why there is a delay, the 45-year-old Spaniard simply joked: “Because I think it's nice.”

Alonso said he is in no rush to make a final decision, and indicated that Aston Martin is happy to wait as long as it takes.

He also claimed other drivers who have recently committed their futures elsewhere visited Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll during the summer.

“Tose drivers, they were visiting Lawrence in summer, yes. So, yeah, no urgency," he added.

On a more serious note, Alonso hinted that his decision will be determined by F1’s controversial engine regulations, which he has branded as being a “battery world championship”.

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Could Alonso wave goodbye to F1 in 2027? © XPB Images

F1 has already agreed to a two-step plan to try and stop cars being so energy-starved. The current 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and battery power will shift to 58/42 next year and then move to 60/40 in 2028.

But Alonso indicated he is hopeful that a more dramatic step could be made for 2027.

“I think it's a step in the right direction,” he said. “The cars will always will reward to charge the batteries on the high-speed corners and at the end of the straights, because that's the optimal lap time.

“Because these power units at one point in the lap, you need to charge the batteries, and you will charge the batteries in the most problematic places for fun, because it will be high-speed corners and end of the straights, so against any driver input or pushing the limits of the car.

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“But in a way, I still have some hope that next year's rule will still have to be tweaked again, that this is not the final version.”

Alonso also did not rule out the possibility he could race in another series such as the World Endurance Championship with Aston Martin in 2027.

Asked specifically if another championship like WEC could be an option instead of F1 for next year, Alonso replied: “Yes.”